News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Introducing TUA - Hine And Tāne, Chatbots For Those On Smoke-free Journeys

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 8:02 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

 

Kei te whakamātautauhia tētahi rauemi hangarau e te hunga rangatahi e aro nui ana ki te whakamutu i te momi. Kua hanga rauemi mā te hunga rangatahi. Ko Tua - Hine rāua ko Tāne te ingoa, ā, he hoa matihiko, he pou āwhina a Tua hei tautoko i te tangata i ngā rā 30 tuatahi o te whakamutu i te momi. Ko tā te rauemi nei, he tuku tīwhiri, he tuku kupu āwhina ki te whakaāhuru i te āwangawanga me te warawara.

Ahakoa ko te kaipaipa te aronga matua o te hangarau nei, ko te kaupapa whānui o ēnei kōrerorero ko te toro ki te mātauranga Māori ahakoa tō whainga, kia āta mārama ai he aha ō piki me ō heke ā-hinengaro, ā-tinana. He maha ngā kōrero mō te maramataka, mō te pūrākau, mō te karakia kei ā mātou whārangi Paeāhua, whārangi Pukamata anō hoki e pai ai tō hono ki te taiao, hei āwhina hoki i a koe i te ia rā!

E rua tau e toe ana kia tūtuki ai tā tātou whāinga ā-motu, arā, kia Auahi Kore a Aotearoa ā te tau 2025. Kei te heke haere ngā tatauranga momi ā-motu, engari anō mō Ngāi Māori kei taiwhenua e noho ana.

Hei tā te kaitohu o Te Whatu Ora, arā, hei tā Kathrine Clarke, "he rauemi pai tēnei mō rātou e noho tawhiti atu ana i ngā ratonga kaipaipa. Nā te rahi o Ngāi Māori e noho taiwhenua ana, he uaua ake ki te whai āwhina. Ko te tūmanako matua, he āheinga hou te hangarau nei ki te toro atu ki a rātou."

E mihi ana ki te hunga nāna tēnei kaupapa i waihanga, nāna tēnei kaupapa i hāpai.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere matua o Hāpai Te hauora, arā, hei tā Jason Alexander, "Me hoki ā-mahara tātou ki ō tātou tīpuna me tō rātou koi ki te para huarahi hou. Ahakoa ehara te kaipaipa nō konei, kei a mātou te mātauranga me te rongoā kia whai oranga ai koe".

Introducing TUA - Hine and Tāne, chatbots for those on smoke-free journeys

Two new digital tools have been launched for young tāne and wahine who want to stop smoking. TUA - Hine and Tāne chatbots are available 24/7 on Facebook Messenger, sending daily check-ins, tips and distractions to provide support through the first 30 days of stopping smoking.

Alongside the chatbots, the TUA website and social media pages offer a wealth of mātauranga Māori to help whānau connect to themselves and te taiao (the natural environment). This includes knowledge of maramataka (the Māori lunar cycle), pūrākau (stories and legends), and karakia to empower them in their daily lives on their smoke-free journey.

The gap is closing in meeting our Smokefree 2025 goal for Aotearoa, and while smoking rates continue to drop across the country, TUA offers another tool for those wanting to stop smoking. Kathrine Clarke, Director of Health Promotion at Te Whatu Ora, says, "This technology offers a contemporary solution to support those who want to stop smoking and improve their wellbeing. Rangatahi can access immediate support on their terms and connect to other smoking support services through the chatbot."

The creation of the chatbots has been a collaborative effort involving many supporters, including passionate wāhine Māori.

Jason Alexandar, Hāpai te Hauora CEO, says, "We look back to our ancestors and see their sharp intellect in creating new technologies. While smoking isn’t from here or belongs to us, we have the tools and creativity to find innovative solutions to be well. TUA is an example of that."

TUA Channels:

TUA Website: https://tua.nz

TUA Hine Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hinechatbot

TUA Tāne Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tanechatbot

TUA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tuachatbot/

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 