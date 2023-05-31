Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Breath Of Fresh Air This Smokefree Day

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

Ready Steady Quit, ProCare’s smoking cessation service, is getting to the heart (and lungs) of the issue this Smokefree Day – 31 May.

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Hauora Māori, Mana Taurite (GM of Māori Health and Equity) at ProCare says: “Smoking can be a really tough addiction to kick and there is plenty of stigma around why people smoke. We wanted to share the stories of our clients to remove the judgement that comes from those who don’t understand some of the reasons people started smoking, and to inspire others to give up smoking too.”

The videos released today feature a range of clients from all walks of life, most of which have successfully quit smoking.

“These are their stories, experiences and journey’s that they have courageously shared,” continues Blair.

The Ready Steady Quit team focus on supporting hauora (health and wellbeing) by encouraging social connections, identifying positive support systems for whānau and guidance on how to build positive relationships and mental health approaches – when combined this puts them in a better mindset to become smokefree.

“Our Ready Steady Quit team use the power of kōrero and shared experiences to form strong bonds with clients over the course of their quit smoking journey. Many of our practitioners are ex-smokers, so they come from a place of understanding,” concludes Blair.

About Smokefree May

Smokefree May is about showing support for the national campaign for Aotearoa to be smokefree by 2025. The theme “We’re Backing You” focuses on the different pillars that support someone with their quit journey – from whānau and friends, to workplaces and programmes like Ready Steady Quit.

The videos will be posted on all Ready Steady Quit social media channels throughout the day – Facebook @Ready, Steady, Quit and Instagram @readysteadyquit.

