Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

More Action Needed To Address Mental Health And Addiction Service Challenges

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission

More people are accessing new services through the Access and Choice programme, however, there has been a decrease in people accessing specialist mental health and addiction services and other primary mental health services, and little or no change on other measures of service quality. This is according to today’s Te Hiringa Mahara - the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, Te Huringa Tuarua 2023: Mental Health and Addiction Service Monitoring Report.

The report explores what has changed in mental health and addiction services over the last five years and highlights the pressing need for action to address the challenges faced by mental health and addiction services. It shows that fewer people have used specialist services, primary mental health initiatives, telehealth and online services than in the previous year. As a result of substantial investment, people are accessing new services being rolled out under the Access and Choice programme.

"There have been substantial increases in medication dispensing, particularly for young people, and this warrants further exploration of whether young people have a full range of treatment options available. In addition, they continue to experience long waiting times to access specialist services. Our young people deserve better," says Te Hiringa Mahara Board Chair Hayden Wano.

"The workforce has grown for specialist adult mental health and addiction services over the last five years, but workforce vacancies have doubled. We want to see a clear strategy and roadmap to address the ongoing workforce shortages.

"Coercive practices continue to be widely used, particularly for Māori and Pacific peoples. All services need to urgently address these inequities. We must keep te Tiriti o Waitangi, people and whānau at the heart of a transformed mental health and addiction system. We want to see more by Māori, for Māori approaches, such as kaupapa Māori services.

"The improvement we need requires our collective leadership. There are some very early signs of progress, however the scale of the challenge ahead is significant. We need to grasp the opportunities of the reforms and accelerate transformation towards the vision laid out in He Ara Oranga."

Read the report

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Al Jazeera: Media Network Wins Over 100 Telly Awards

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks, and content studios. More>>


NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 