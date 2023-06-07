New Zealand Clinicians And Patients’ Responses Revealed In Reimagining Better Healthcare Report

Distrust in AI, low technological interoperability, workforce burnout, fragmented or limited access to care are the key barriers to achieving a more human and flexible healthcare system, according to a new global study by GE HealthCare.

Two hundred and fifty New Zealand clinicians and 550 New Zealand patients shared their insights in the first-of-its-kind global study that amplifies 7,500 patient and clinician voices seeking to understand the trends and barriers to creating a better healthcare system.

The GE HealthCare – Reimagining Better Health report canvassed respondents from seven countries including Brazil, China, Germany, India, South Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the USA to understand what clinicians and patients value, what their expectations are and how they see the future of healthcare.

New Zealand clinicians were unanimous in their vision for the country’s system completely or somewhat agreeing that the future hinges on:

patients and care teams being more intimately linked together in a partnership via technology

patient care and medical treatment taking place both within and outside of traditional clinical environments, such as in the home

the healthcare ecosystem expanding to include a more varied range of healthcare workers, some of which may not be present today.

Amit Yadav, Chief Executive Officer Australia and New Zealand, GE HealthCare says the study found overwhelmingly that healthcare experiences, which are more human, flexible and focused on the needs of both clinicians and patients, should be top priority.

“The Reimagining Better Healthcare study revealed that clinicians and patients share many of the same fundamental values and expectations regardless of country, healthcare model, clinical role, experience or demographics,” said Yadav.

“The desire a more human and flexible healthcare experience is consistent, supported by access to and training to best utilise medical technology.”

New Zealand barriers to a more human and flexible healthcare system

In New Zealand, findings show there is a lack of access to medical technology that enhances clinician confidence (42 percent) and that less than half of New Zealand clinicians feel that AI medical technology is ready for medical use, compared to 58 percent of all clinicians overall.

Both patients and clinicians want more flexibility in testing, but 37 percent of New Zealand clinicians do not find the data from patient self-administered testing entirely reliable. At the same time patients are also apprehensive about new care delivery methods and are not very comfortable with at-home or out-of-clinic testing without supervision, and only 37 percent of patients feel they have access to equipment at home if needed (compared with 52 percent overall).

Fifty seven percent of New Zealand patients lack trust in healthcare workers who are not hospital doctors or nurses, midwives, pharmacists or pharmacy technicians, to provide appropriate health advice (compared with 52 percent overall). This could pose challenges for out-of-clinic treatment and patient follow ups with healthcare workers.

Only 37% of New Zealand patients surveyed feel confident that they will have access to the required care in a timely manner compared to 56% on average of those surveyed.

Yadav says that the study provides useful insights for New Zealand’s healthcare system and policymakers at a time of significant health reform.

“New Zealand's health system is seeking to change the way it delivers health services to ensure all New Zealanders get the services they need and to meet future challenges,” said Yadav.

“With our system under immense pressure, all alleviating options need to be looked, including at home services and testing. Understanding the perceptions of patients in New Zealand is vitally important to us overcoming barriers to flexible care such as out of clinic treatment.”

New Zealand’s health workforce is defined by burnout

A staggering 41 percent of New Zealand clinicians surveyed reported that they are actively considering leaving the healthcare industry. Additionally, 57 percent do not feel a sense of pride in their profession.

Across the eight countries surveyed, inadequate compensation and poor work-life balance were among the top reasons cited for exiting the workforce. Further, 47 percent of clinicians said they do not feel fully supported by leadership.

New Zealand patients are feeling the impact of clinician burnout, with 43 percent saying they do not feel heard by clinicians only half saying clinicians empathise with their personal situation and how it affects their treatment.

GE HealthCare is sharing the findings to encourage discussion, partnerships, and actions with stakeholders across the industry: patients, the broad spectrum of healthcare professionals, healthcare leaders, elected government officials, technology industry leaders, and the public.

“Reimagining Better Health is a bold reminder of the barriers to overcome, and a call to action to all stakeholders in healthcare to innovate and problem solve with a focus on the needs of patients and clinicians,” says Yadav.

© Scoop Media

