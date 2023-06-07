Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealanders Asked To Brighten June For A Good Cause

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: St John

Hato Hone St John is asking Kiwis to brighten up the winter days this June by getting behind its `fluro fun’ Annual Appeal.

The month-long campaign themed Light the Way – Your Way, is the organisation’s most significant fundraising event of the year and calls on New Zealanders to come up with bright, fun, and fluro ideas to raise funds towards the emergency ambulance service and its community health initiatives.

Peter Bradley, the organisation’s Chief Executive, says Hato Hone St John staff and volunteers are a reassuring presence in our communities.

"Whether it is ambulance officers showing up in hi-vis vests in bright emergency vehicles, or our community health volunteers and staff who are in cities, towns and rural areas helping people live stronger, healthier and more resilient lives, our people are there,” Mr Bradley says.

“This month we are calling on the public's support again by joining us in our journey to improving health equity and ensuring we are well equipped for the next major emergency.”

Mr Bradley says funds raised from this fluro-themed Annual Appeal will be well directed.

“The need to strengthen resources to meet increased demands and unprecedented challenges head-on is greater than ever before, especially with extreme weather events becoming more frequent – increasing the pressure on an already busy health system.

“These events have been devastating for many communities across Aotearoa New Zealand and it is critical that we are well prepared for the next major emergency. Your fundraising will support the extraordinary efforts of our people, who go above and beyond to help in the toughest of circumstances.”

Mr Bradley says when large-scale emergencies like Cyclone Gabrielle strike, Hato Hone St John’s Major Incident Support Team (MIST) vehicles provide critical backup.

“As well as funding new ambulances and community health services, we are asking New Zealanders to donate towards a new MIST vehicle in Hawke’s Bay to enable emergency teams to reach people during extreme weather conditions, and power supply generators for ambulance stations throughout Aotearoa, ensuring the lights stay on and services are maintained, no matter the challenge,” he says.

Leanne Tiscornia, Hato Hone St John Head of Fundraising, says that while donating is one way to get behind the cause, there are many fun ways of helping to fundraise.

“We encourage individuals to consider a ‘fluro fundraiser’ in their community, at school, work, or with friends and whānau. How about a bright bake sale, donning your funkiest fluro fashion, or taking a bold fluro challenge by dying your hair or wearing a fluro wig?” she says.

“This Annual Appeal, Hato Hone St John is excited to be launching a new fundraising platform, www.lighttheway.org.nz, which enables fundraisers to create their own page to encourage donations. Each page will have a unique QR code – making it really easy for people to make an online donation.”

Hato Hone St John will also resume street collections, following a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, with volunteers shaking buckets throughout Aotearoa New Zealand on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 June.

Donations to the Annual Appeal can be made online at www.lighttheway.org.nz, to Hato Hone St John street collectors, and at any ASB branch across the country.

