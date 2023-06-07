Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Sir Collin Tukuitonga To Lead The New Zealand College Of Public Health Medicine

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: College of Public Health Medicine

Sir Collin Tukuitonga will lead the New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine (NZCPHM) for the next three years. Sir Collin is looking forward to his role as the incoming President of the NZCPHM.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved in health. The vision outlined in Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act is a real opportunity to address the persistent health inequities existing in Aotearoa. We all knew that doing more of the same was not going to improve health outcomes for Māori or Pacific people. Establishing Te Aka Whai Ora will give us chance to start working on a health system that is responsive to Māori and we be able to learn from this approach. I am looking forward to contributing to this mahi.”

“I am also encouraged to see Pacific health elevated to one of the six priorities within Pae Ora. Improving Pacific health is close to my heart, I was born and raised in Niue. One of the key issues for me, is ensuring we attract more Pacific people to work within the health so we can make Pae Ora a reality for Pacific peoples living in Aotearoa. Also, I would like to see the health system here supporting the medical workforce in the wider Pacific. For example, providing Pacific health workers with more opportunities to increase their clinical and public health skills by working alongside us here in Aotearoa.”

Sir Collin’s commitment to Pacific and public health was recognised in 2022 when he was made a Knight of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Sir Collin is a public health physician and is keen to build on Aotearoa’s successful public health interventions.

“Aotearoa did better than many countries during the COVID-19 pandemic: overall we had lower death rates. We have also tackled tobacco smoking with positive outcomes: the proportion of smokers in our population is decreasing. Much of our success in these areas was down to following evidenced-based health policies. The Lancet Commission has made it clear that for health systems to do well there must be investment and support for public health, improved access to health care and strong health promotion. Following these principles, public health can improve people’s health and lift wellbeing.”

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine is the professional body representing the medical specialty of public health medicine in Aotearoa New Zealand. Public Health Medicine is the branch of medicine concerned with the assessment of population health and health care needs, the development of policy and strategy, health promotion, the control and prevention of disease, and the organisation of services. For information about our mahi, members or purpose visit our website www.nzcphm.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from College of Public Health Medicine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Macworld: Vision Pro & Everything Else Apple Announced During The WWDC Keynote

Apple’s big keynote presentation to kick off WWDC 2023 was over two hours long. Here’s a quick summary of the announcements, with links to further coverage when you want to dive in and learn more. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring Company: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>


Willie Jackson: Kapa Haka Rangatira Among Those Honoured On King’s Birthday

The King’s Birthday & Coronation Honours list celebrates Māori from all walks of life, reflecting the achievements of those who have made a significant contribution to the community, the Minister for Māori Development said. More>>


Image Auckland: Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

1st prize winner Andrew Cornaga's photo of Ed Sheeran is a stand out portrait that meets all the elements of technical skill, capturing his rock star pose with guitar held high, and encapsulating a triumphant night of music. More>>


Pankaj Vashisht: VFX Rising Star's Journey From Punjab Village To Bollywood

With his exceptional skills and contributions to several blockbuster movies, the VFX artist has emerged as a shining star in the world of Bollywood. Born & raised in a small village in Punjab, his journey to success showcases the power of perseverance & passion. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 