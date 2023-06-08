Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Major International Summit in NZ Set to Boost Kiwi Healthcare, Tech & Food Exports

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 9:12 pm
Press Release: Impact PR

A major international healthcare summit to be hosted in New Zealand is set to boost export access for Kiwi health, tech and food product manufacturers into over 10 nations with a combined GDP of US$33 trillion.

A number of foreign dignitaries will be among the projected 10,000+ international and domestic attendees at the event, which is also expected to benefit the tourism sector and the local economy.

Guests include health policy specialists from United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia and Singapore. Government and industry representatives from Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Egypt, UK, Germany and Kazakhstan are also expected to attend.

A number of the country’s healthcare organisations and largest food exporters including St Johns, Fonterra and Zespri have also confirmed they will use the event to promote their products to buyers from countries with a population of over 2 billion.

In addition, buyers from China’s largest e-commerce platforms including Alibaba, JD.com, Meituan and Kuaishou are also set to attend - as they look to grow the number of their New Zealand suppliers.

Tony Browne, former New Zealand ambassador to China and chairman of the Council of Next Federation, the event organisers, says the High 5 “Post Pandemic” summit, will include a series of seminars, forums, workshops and exhibitions focusing on economic recovery, mental health, telemedicine, ageing wellness, PPE and education.

“The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with industry leaders as they share industry policy research and market insights dealing with challenges facing the health industry.

“We will also provide a centralised procurement platform for exhibitors to connect with international buyers and health experts.

“While New Zealand has established trading relationships for food and beverages there is an increasing opportunity for us to look at growing health supplements and health tech exports.

“The event will enable participants to identify target customers, build industry relationships, and promote new products and unique brands,” says Browne.

William Zhao, Next Federation executive chairperson, says while primarily focused on healthcare, the event will also help boost export access for New Zealand’s technology and food firms.

Zhao has more than 30 years of international business management experience in food production and played a critical role in the investment and establishment of China’s first milk powder production factory in New Zealand.

“The High 5 summit was created in essence to enable participants to seek and share health insights and developments in a post-pandemic world.

“New Zealand’s food and technology sectors have an increasingly important role to play in global healthcare and the objective of the expo is to help facilitate this through greater collaboration across industries,” he says.

Zhao says the event will be supported by a wide range of international organisations and Government agencies including the China Chamber of Commerce of Foodstuffs and Native Produce (CFNA), the Indonesian Artificial Intelligence Association, the Singapore Economics and Management Institute and the Chinese Ageing Well Association.

The High 5 New Zealand International Health Industry Expo will be held in Auckland on 25-26 November 2023 at the Due Drop Event Centre.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Impact PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 