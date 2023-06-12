New Zealand Celebrates National Blood Donor Week

New Zealand Blood Service needs 40,000 more of us to ‘Find our Why?’

New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is marking the start of the country’s second annual National Blood Donor Week by calling for 40,000 more New Zealanders to ‘Find their Why’ and become lifesavers.

National Blood Donor Week is a way for NZBS to acknowledge the generosity of the New Zealand donor community, and to encourage others to join the donor registry.

“We currently have 117,000 amazing donors who help save the lives of 30,000 people every year. But with a growing and ageing population, and more blood and plasma being needed for patients – New Zealand is facing higher demands than ever for blood and blood products,” says Asuka Burge, NZBS National Marketing & Communications Manager.

“The number of people on the donor registry has only grown by 9,000 donors in the past five years. That’s why we are always looking to recruit new donors to replace donors who for many reasons can no longer donate.

“However, we have reached a tipping point. If we can’t encourage more people to join the donor registry, we may no longer continue to be self-reliant for blood and plasma products in Aotearoa.”

Every 18 minutes in New Zealand, someone requires a lifesaving transfusion of blood or plasma. Currently, less than four percent of the eligible population are donating. NZBS needs 40,000 new donors in the next 12 months to ensure it can continue to be self-reliant and meet demand.

“Self-reliance means we can meet the needs of our population for blood and blood products through voluntary donations made entirely from our whānau of lifesavers. The increase in plasma demand is happening around the world, and if we can’t meet demand, we will be forced to compete on the global market for this lifesaving product. Our size and geographical location will make this extremely challenging.”

For this year’s National Blood Donor Week, NZBS is asking those who might be on the fence about donating to ‘Find Their Why’.

“We hope to use this theme to break down the barriers around blood donation and motivate more of our eligible population to roll up their sleeves and join our whānau of lifesavers,” Ms Burge explains.

“All our donors are motivated by different reasons. Some, because they started donating in high school, some, because they’ve had a direct link to someone who has needed a lifesaving transfusion, and others, just because they feel it’s the right thing to do.

“This year, we’re challenging 40,000 more people to ‘Find their Why’. Even if your ‘why’ is because you like tea and biscuits – that’s enough for us!”

One person who understands the lifesaving impact of blood products is Alison Barclay.

In 2004, she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder after being airlifted to Waikato Hospital following sudden paralysis.

Her doctors put her on IVIG treatment which allowed her to continue her career as a secondary school teacher and raise two children.

In 2017, she began plasma exchanges and has now received over 500 transfusions.

Alison says she wakes up every day and gives thanks for the remarkable gift, her plasma donors.

“Blood and plasma donors are everyday people that genuinely make a difference each time they donate,” she says.

“We have so many passionate donors that don’t look like superheroes, but they are.

“Sometimes when I’m at the supermarket, I’ll have a look around and wonder if any of my fellow shoppers could be one of the hundreds of generous volunteers responsible for finding their ‘why’ and saving my life.”

People can find out if they are eligible to donate by visiting https://www.nzblood.co.nz/, or calling 0800 448 325. If they’re likely to be eligible, they can book an appointment at their nearest donor centre or mobile drive by downloading the New Zealand Blood Service Donor App.

“We’re extremely grateful to our dedicated community of voluntary donors who help ensure that blood and products are always available for whomever may need them,” says Ms Burge.

"If you’ve ever considered donating, there is no better time to find your ‘why’ and have a go than this National Blood Donor Week. It is only with New Zealanders’ recognition and support for self-reliance that we can continue to protect our blood supply for years to come.”

To find a location to donate or book an appointment, download the NZ Blood App, visit nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 GIVE BLOOD (0800 448 325).

About New Zealand Blood Service:

New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) in a not-for-profit Crown entity responsible for the collection, processing, testing and storage and distribution of all blood and blood products in New Zealand.

We rely on voluntary and non-remunerated blood donations from individuals around the country in order to provide a constant supply of precious blood and blood products used by our health services to save thousands of lives.

NZBS also provides cell and tissue products and related services to meet public health needs, and maintains national oversight of organ donation and distribution.

Link to: Facts and Figures Video

