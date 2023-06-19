Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Ministry Of Health Pushing People Back To Smoking, Says Advocacy Group

Monday, 19 June 2023, 8:50 am
Press Release: CAPHRA

An advocacy group representing vapers in the Asia Pacific region says that proposed limits on nicotine concentrations in vaping liquids in New Zealand may not help smokers quit and could backfire.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) submitted a response to the New Zealand Ministry of Health's proposal to cap reusable vaping product nicotine concentrations at 28.5mg/mL for nicotine salts. CAPHRA executive coordinator and prominent New Zealand public health consumer advocate Nancy Loucas argues in the submission that limiting nicotine levels could push users back to smoking cigarettes.

“Many lower-powered vaping devices currently require higher nicotine concentration liquids to effectively deliver nicotine to users, so reducing the legal nicotine limit would disproportionately impact lower-income New Zealanders who cannot afford more advanced devices,” said Ms Loucas.

“Instead of limiting nicotine levels, enforcement of vaping retailer regulations and public education

should be priorities,” said Ms Loucas.

The submission states: "The regulations as they are written are fine. The clarification needs to follow the regulations as written. Instead of this, it would be best to spend time and money on the enforcement of shops, and education of the community."

Loucas concludes by urging policymakers to consider the needs of vulnerable smokers: "The prevalence of smoking in Aotearoa is among the poorest and most vulnerable populations. They would be unable to afford more expensive and efficient devices that would deliver the nicotine they need to get and stay smokefree [which] are out of their reach."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Shelly Palmer: Paul McCartney Uses AI To Create 'Last Beatles Record'

Paul McCartney has announced the creation of a new Beatles song using a technique called stem separation to isolate John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, but this has nothing to do with ChatGPT, Generative AI, or any other 'groundbreaking' AI technology. More>>


Greenpeace: Star-Studded Cover Of Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop

Created by Grammy-winning producer Fraser T Smith & rapper Avelino, with a stunning short film directed by Samona Olanipekun & exec-produced by Steve McQueen, it reimagines a rock classic for a new generation. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibition Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet heads out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss, and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 