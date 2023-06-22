Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kurawaka Waipapa Tells Unique Stories Through Its Design And Finishes

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Kurawaka Waipapa, Canterbury’s new central city birthing unit, will boast a unique and purposeful interior design that reflects the values of our community.

The interior design of Kurawaka is inspired by natural birthing practices, cultural awareness, whānau/family experience, and inclusiveness. The themes also include New Zealand flora and fauna, regional landmarks, and sustainability.

“Everything that whānau see while walking through the centre has been carefully selected to contribute meaningfully to the narrative of Kurawaka, including colour, fabric, texture, design, and artwork,” says Norma Campbell, Executive Director of Midwifery and Maternity Services.

“The driving dynamic was to create a ‘safe’ place, where those giving birth and their whānau could share a special experience in a special place.”

The centre's home-like finishes and features, such as welcoming lounges and kitchens, comfortable furniture, timber floors, sound-absorbing carpets and wall panelling, and hand-printed NZ wallpapers, create a warm and distinctly non-clinical atmosphere. The centre will also feature a collection of upbeat art prints from well-known New Zealand artists.

Other inspirations include the Three Kings Vine (Tecomanthe Speciosa) design used for curtains in the postnatal bedrooms, based on a very rare New Zealand plant species which was saved from extinction and tells a story of new life.

The custom wallpaper mural in the reception area called ‘Constellations of the Skies Over the Southern Hemisphere’ captures the positions, shapes, and names of significant constellations over New Zealand. The Ripeka wallpaper in the whānau room is a contemporary twist on traditional Māori designs and patterns which enables a sense of whanaungatanga (everyone belongs).

“For whānau expecting the arrival of a baby in Canterbury, Kurawaka will be an amazing birthing option for our healthy māmā and a place where special memories are made,” says Norma.

The contractors have now completed the drainage and waterproofing works. They are starting to construct the walls, with the installation of cabling, and pipework to follow.

The estimated completion date for the facility is late 2023. The unit will be located at 238 Antigua Street, a few minutes away from Christchurch Women’s Hospital. More information about our birthing options in Canterbury can be found here https://www.cdhb.health.nz/health-services/maternity-christchurch-canterbury/

 

