Alternate Care Plans In Place As Buller Health Services Temporarily Operating At Reduced Capacity

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Buller Health’s health care services will be temporarily operating at reduced capacity with changes to some of our evening operating hours from tonight (Thursday 22 June) due to staff illness, with alternate plans in place for patients needing care during these times.

No current patients are impacted by the temporary closures.

During this time, the following temporary changes to services will be in place:

  • Urgent patient stabilisation and observation services provided by Buller Health’s acute care team will not be available from 11pm Thursday 22 June until 7am on Friday 23 June, or from 11pm on Friday 23 June until 7am on Saturday 24 June. However, all services outside these times will continue to be provided as normal.
  • During the temporary closures, all acute care will be managed in the same way as rural services provided by St John, who will be supported by a PRIME trained clinician. Anyone needing admission will be transferred to Greymouth’s Te Nīkau Hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to staff illness, we find ourselves in a situation where we are unable to safely manage patients with our available staffing this evening and tomorrow night,” says Dr Murray Wiggins, Clinical Director Buller Health.

“After exploring all possible solutions, our team have been unable to resolve this situation. While we know that our decision to implement these temporary changes is not ideal, our focus is on ensuring patient and staff safety.

“We want to reassure everyone if you or a member of your whānau needs emergency or acute care these services are still available 24/7. We value the Buller community’s on-going understanding and support of this situation,” says Dr Wiggins.

Remember, if you are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.

  • If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.
  • If you have a mild illness, you can check the Te Whatu Ora | Te Tai o Poutini West Coast or HealthInfo websites for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure.
  • For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Buller Medical Centre on 03 788 9277 during week day opening hours (Monday – Friday 8:45am – 5:00pm).
  • For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.
  • If you’re worried about yourself, or someone in your whānau who has a respiratory illness, see the checklist here of symptoms to watch out for, and when you should seek medical advice.

 

