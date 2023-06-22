Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Calls To Increase Turmeric Into Winter Diet

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Golden Turmeric Limited

Winter is officially here which means shorter days, frosty mornings and colder nights. Here are just four ways turmeric can help you look after yourself this winter:

Immunity Boosting

In winter there is a higher risk of illnesses like cold, flu, covid and respiratory infections. Curcumin, found in turmeric is a compound that is known for it’s immune-boosting properties and can help strengthen your immune system, protect against common winter ailments and support your overall well-being.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Many people suffer with joint stiffness and muscle aches during winter, and the colder temperatures can have an effect on people with existing inflammatory conditions like arthritis. Turmeric’s curcumin possesses potent anti-inflammatory properties, which can help alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, and improve joint health.

Regularly consuming turmeric may promote better mobility and comfort during the cold winter months.

Warming and Comforting

As turmeric is considered a “warming” spice, and has been used in Ayurvedic and traditional medicine for many years.

Turmeric helps raise body temperature and improves circulation, so adding the spice to your favourite warm dishes, soups and even hot drinks like tea or golden milk, will warm you up from the inside out.

Mood Support

Colder weather and shorter days can have an impact on your mood, energies and mental health especially as there is less time to enjoy time outside in the sun.

Curcumin has been studied for it’s potential anti-depressant effects by influencing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, and it’s thought that incorporating more turmeric into your diet may help to improve your mood and emotional well-being.

How can you incorporate more Turmeric into your winter diet?

When it comes to incorporating more turmeric into your diet this winter, don’t overthink it. Adding a sprinkle of it over your roasted winter veggies, or into your favourite winter soup will let you enjoy all of the benefits of turmeric with little extra effort.

However, if you’re looking for a way to enjoy it that’s a little bit special, consider trying Golden Milk. It only contains three main ingredients:

  • Ground Turmeric or Turmeric Golden Paste
  • Milk – dairy or non-dairy
  • Sweetener – Maple syrup or honey
  • Extra spices (optional) – Black pepper helps activate the curcumin in turmeric, or use cinnamon, ginger or cardamom for an extra hit of flavour

To make, simply add all of your ingredients to the stovetop over a medium heat and let it simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure your spices don’t clump up!

Enjoy it as a warming morning drink, or a comforting treat before bed!

While turmeric offers potential benefits during winter, it’s important to remember that individual responses may vary. If you have specific health concerns or conditions, contact your GP or healthcare professional to seek advice, before making any significant changes to your lifestyle.

Note from Golden Turmeric:

It is proven, Turmeric must be combined with black pepper (Piperine), a healthy oil and should be heated with water (cooked) to be truly effective through increased bioavailability.

So it is highly recommended to add a ready-made Turmeric Golden Paste or you can make your own Golden Paste using Dr Doug’s world famous recipe.

