Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Open Letter From Strathmore Community Representatives To Minister Ayesha Verrall

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Joint Media Statement

23nd June 2023

Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall - Minister for Health

Manatū Hauora Ministry of Health Vaping Regulatory Authority

Introduction

The intention to legislate regulations for vaping, smokeless tobacco products and electronic cigarettes was announced by the government in November 2018.

Delays in legislation have left the vaping market, and our communities open for commercial exploitation. Most recently, the discovery of a new vape shop to open on Broadway in Wellington, less than 300m away from Kahurangi School and Scots College, and around one kilometre from Holy Cross and Miramar Central schools. The proposed location of this shop is in an area where there are more māori, more young people and a lower income level than any of the adjacent suburbs. Strathmore has an overall deprivation index of 8, one of the highest in Wellington. Given that māori carry a disproportionate burden of harm from substance use, the placement of a Vape shop in Strathmore Park is a breach of our obligations under Te Tiriti, in addition to being a wider equity concern.

The number of young New Zealanders aged 15 to 17 who vape every day has tripled in two years, from 2% in 2018-19 to 6% in 2020-21, according to the most recent New Zealand Health Survey. While vaping is less harmful than cigarette smoking it is addictive and has significant, still emerging harms. In the USA, the Centre for Disease Control has documented an outbreak of E-cigarette Associated Lung Injury. As the nicotine content is unregulated, users may inhaler more nicotine (which is highly addictive) than via a cigarette.

We would like to make the following points:

  • We believe under the VRA’s own guidelines that this vaping premise in Strathmore Park shops on Broadway is unsuitable for a number of reasons:
  • The vape shop is set to open next to the bus stop in close proximity to a number of schools.*
  • It will be prominent in that location as there are only a few other shops.
  • Customers can already discretely buy vaping products from the Strathmore Park Four Square
  • The strongest points against this location is that the legislation speaks against “normalising” vaping and has a key stated purpose of reducing young people’s and children’s exposure to the availability of vaping products. This location fails both aims. It is situated in a small cluster of shops that are frequented by families and young people as well as being a popular pedestrian and public transport stop. It will clearly increase the exposure of vaping products to the many school aged children walking to and from schools situated within close proximity as well as those using the bus stops adjacent to the store and opposite it.
  • raise the issue that community concerns are not considered a direct impact by the VRA, like they are typically when regulating the sale of alcohol.
  • Recent media reports (Television and print media) highlight that ID checking is problematic and children under 18 are accessing vaping products. The community is concerned to know how the under 18 age restrictions will be enforced and monitored.
  • The lack of regulation of the product leaves these devices open to modification by users, including for use with other substances. There are evidence and anecdotes around the world and locally that cannabis, methamphetamine and opioids can be used via a modified vapouriser.

Exposure to vaping products at a young age can increase the risk of nicotine addiction and potential long-term health consequences. Schools should be safe spaces that prioritise the health and well-being of students, and having a vape shop nearby can undermine these efforts.

This can lead to an increased likelihood of experimentation and use among young people who may be more susceptible to peer pressure and curiosity.

*Proximity of SVR on Broadway- located outside bus stop 7036
Scots College within 120m
Scots College Junior School within 120m
Scots College Boarding Housewithin 300m
Strathmore park kindergarten within 300m
Strathmore Park Plunket playgroupclose proximity
Kahurangi School - close proximityclose proximity with children passing by this location to access the school
Peninsula Early Learning close proximity
Miramar Childcare On the same street
St Anthony's School children must pass by this location to access the school from Strathmore Park
Seatoun School children must pass by this location to access the school from Strathmore Park
Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Ngā Mokopuna children must pass by this location to access the school from Strathmore Park
Seatoun Kindergartenchildren must pass by this location to access the school from Strathmore Park

We are relying on our government to support the community with a preventative approach to ending vaping and nicotine consumption in rangatahi. Our schools and whānau are doing their best to respond to the challenge. However, approaches which punish or shame rangatahi for vaping fail to address what’s driving the behaviour – and miss the opportunity to help young people develop critical decision-making skills.

Minister, please consider this is an inappropriate vape store location and for the reasons we have mentioned, and please investigate and prevent the opening of this shop in this location.

After this particular store has been removed, we urge the ministry to provide robust regulation of E-cigarette retail along similar lines to the regulation of standard cigarettes.

Ngā mihi,

John Western
Principal, Seatoun School

Christian Zachariassen

Acting Headmaster, Scots College

Lynette Hough

Principal Holy Cross School,

Miramar

Teri O’Neill

Wellington City Councillor, Motukairangi/Eastern Ward

Karl Frost

President, Strathmore Park Residents Association.

Letitia Harding

Chief Executive

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ

Kennie

President, Scots College Parents Association

Tim Brown

Wellington City Councillor, Motukairangi/Eastern Ward

Sarah Free

Wellington City Councillor, Motukairangi/Eastern Ward

Dr Sarah Blair

Miramar

Rawiri Wright

Tumuaki

TKKM o Ngā Mokopuna

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Media Statement on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Special Olympics NZ: Kiwi Team Conquers World Summer Games

Two centuries after Napoleon marched under the famous Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, the New Zealand Special Olympics team danced their way down the same boulevard to celebrate conquering the World Summer Games. More

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 