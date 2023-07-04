Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

PSA Welcomes 365-day Plan To Support Healthcare Workers As A Start To Solve Workforce Issues

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 2:59 pm
Press Release: PSA

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Tikanga Mahi (PSA) welcomes the plan to support current and future healthcare practitioners launched by Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora today.

"For healthcare services to look after people in our communities, we need to look after the people who make up our healthcare services," says PSA National Health Lead Sue McCullough.

"Ultimately, this plan is a good start that will make a difference for healthcare workers.

"More work is needed with unions to improve data we have about the workforce - particularly in the allied, scientific and technical occupation, and those working in the funded part of the sector. We need good workforce data so we can accurately assess gaps we need to fill."

The plan for 1 July 2023 - 1 July 2024 outlines actions to stabilise the workforce and begin the deeper changes our health system needs to be fit for care long-term.

"It’s no secret that the last few years have been incredibly challenging for health workers. Our people are burned out, exhausted, and desperately need to see change in their working conditions.

"This plan begins to address serious gaps in many roles across the system. But we need to see specific plans for addressing the shortage of workers, and challenging conditions experienced in all types of health work - including administrators," says McCullough.

"Until now, we’ve not had an approach to workforce planning, development and delivery that looks at the whole system. It’s good to see people directly employed by Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, and those working in the funded and contracted sector delivering publicly funded healthcare in our communities included," she adds.

The PSA is heartened to see pay equity acknowledged as a key initiative to ‘get the basics right’ to support and retain our health workforce.

"Right now, tens of thousands of care and support and allied health workers are waiting for their pay to be corrected to just rates that acknowledge the skill and value of the work they do. Pay equity is a tangible step that must be taken as soon as possible to alleviate strain on the system by supporting workers at its heart," says McCullough.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 