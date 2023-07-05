Global Leader To Become Patron Of The Hepatitis Foundation Of New Zealand

A new patron for the Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand has been appointed.

The Rt Hon Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and former United Nations Development Programme administrator, stepped into the position in May 2023. Foundation board chair, Dr William Rainger, says having Helen Clark on board is an honour for the organisation.

“Helen Clark is an inspiration to people everywhere, and a fantastic role model.

As Patron, she will use her voice in support of the 150,000 people living with chronic hepatitis B and C in New Zealand.”

Helen Clark was New Zealand’s Prime Minister from 1999 - 2008. She then became the first woman to lead the United Nations Development Programme, as well as chairing the United Nations Development Group. She is now patron of The Helen Clark Foundation, Chair of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, Global Ambassador of The Hepatitis Fund and an active member of various international organisations. During her time as a government minister, Helen also held the health portfolio.

“Helen Clark is passionate about improving the wellbeing of communities and has extensive experience in health advocacy, including as New Zealand’s Health Minister and through her current involvement with the global Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health and other organisations and initiatives,” Dr Rainger said.

“Helen’s values align strongly with those of the Foundation, and we look forward to working with her to help raise awareness of hepatitis and decrease the incidence of the virus in New Zealand.”

The Hepatitis Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that offers free support, advice and monitoring for people with hepatitis B. People enrolled in the Foundation’s programme receive regular monitoring, education, support and, if required, referral to secondary care.

Ms Clark replaces former Foundation patron The Rt Hon Sir Jerry Mateparae when his term as Governor General concluded.

