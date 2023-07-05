Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Global Leader To Become Patron Of The Hepatitis Foundation Of New Zealand

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Hepatitis Foundation

A new patron for the Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand has been appointed.

The Rt Hon Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and former United Nations Development Programme administrator, stepped into the position in May 2023. Foundation board chair, Dr William Rainger, says having Helen Clark on board is an honour for the organisation.

“Helen Clark is an inspiration to people everywhere, and a fantastic role model.

As Patron, she will use her voice in support of the 150,000 people living with chronic hepatitis B and C in New Zealand.”

Helen Clark was New Zealand’s Prime Minister from 1999 - 2008. She then became the first woman to lead the United Nations Development Programme, as well as chairing the United Nations Development Group. She is now patron of The Helen Clark Foundation, Chair of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, Global Ambassador of The Hepatitis Fund and an active member of various international organisations. During her time as a government minister, Helen also held the health portfolio.

“Helen Clark is passionate about improving the wellbeing of communities and has extensive experience in health advocacy, including as New Zealand’s Health Minister and through her current involvement with the global Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health and other organisations and initiatives,” Dr Rainger said.

“Helen’s values align strongly with those of the Foundation, and we look forward to working with her to help raise awareness of hepatitis and decrease the incidence of the virus in New Zealand.”

The Hepatitis Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that offers free support, advice and monitoring for people with hepatitis B. People enrolled in the Foundation’s programme receive regular monitoring, education, support and, if required, referral to secondary care.

Ms Clark replaces former Foundation patron The Rt Hon Sir Jerry Mateparae when his term as Governor General concluded.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hepatitis Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


The Conversation: Can The World Cup Level The Playing Field For All Women Footballers?

There’s little doubt the FIFA Women’s World Cup will deliver spectacle and significant financial rewards when it kicks off in a fortnight. The longer-term rewards, however, are harder to predict.More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 