Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Study Finds Gaps In Maternal Immunisation Data Sets

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:52 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

A study led by a University of Canterbury geospatial and population health expert has uncovered gaps in nationwide data that tracks maternal immunisation rates.

Health Senior Lecturer Dr Matt Hobbs is also Co-Director of the GeoHealth Laboratory in Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) Geospatial Research Institute. He collaborated with researchers in the fields of pharmacy, midwifery, public health systems and Māori health to study the accuracy of data relating to maternal immunisations for influenza and whopping cough between 2013-2021.

“The Health and Disability System Review focused on the need for a nationwide approach to improve health outcomes for all. Our study is about an essential component for making that happen – namely, improving the available data and the systems that hold data so the service can achieve the most equitable outcomes,” says Dr Hobbs.

“Ultimately this research is to prevent hospitalisations and potentially fatal outcomes during pregnancy and early infancy.”

The team spent several years collating immunisation records held by pharmacies, general practices, and the Nationwide Immunisation Register. While the researchers saw a steady improvement in the accuracy of data captured by these sources over time, they estimate that in 2021 10% of maternal immunisations were still not recorded.

Dr Hobbs believes this can be attributed to the ongoing transition away from older systems, such as the silos of district health boards, to nationwide health systems such as those to be overseen by Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority.

“Even though the DHBs are no longer operating separately, some of the infrastructure and data collection systems seem to still be in place,” he says.

“It takes time to develop new data systems but right now it’s a time-consuming process to acquire the full data set. This means the true picture about maternal immunisation coverage in some areas is inaccurate.”

Te Whatu Ora is currently developing a national system, the Aotearoa Immunisation Register (AIR) to replace the aging National Immunisation Register. The new system will enable a comprehensive picture of population immunisation coverage, and support more targeted health policy. Dr Hobbs sees this as a vital step.

Dr Hobbs speaks very highly of the research team, all of whom brought valuable experience and insight to the project.

“We brought a real mixture of expertise together and it’s been so refreshing to work with this team. We really gel and we’ve already identified the key areas we’d like to work on more.”

This may include future research to study data regarding other vaccines, he says. “The data flows down to the community both indirectly and directly, for instance in terms of better understanding who needs support.”

The study, funded by a Health Research Council Activation Grant, has just been published in the New Zealand Medical Journal. A further study, now under way with Dr Amber Young and Dr Esther Willing from Otago University, focuses on improving the uptake of maternal vaccination across Aotearoa. The data-focused project will help to underpin this research.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


The Conversation: Can The World Cup Level The Playing Field For All Women Footballers?

There’s little doubt the FIFA Women’s World Cup will deliver spectacle and significant financial rewards when it kicks off in a fortnight. The longer-term rewards, however, are harder to predict. More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 