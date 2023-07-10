Cortex Care Coordination Platform To Support Nurse Maude Hospice Care

New Zealand health software company Sense Medical and Nurse Maude have entered into a multi-year agreement to deploy the Cortex Care Coordination platform across the Nurse Maude Hospice inpatient unit.

Cortex is a mobile-first application designed by clinicians for clinicians, to improve the quality and efficiency of health care delivery teams making the right information and tools available at the point of care, wherever that may be.

The Cortex platform combines urgent and non-urgent tasking, clinical communication and rich clinical note and care plan documentation in a full care coordination platform. Cortex is ideal for use by inter-disciplinary teams, enabling doctors, nurses, pharmacists and allied health clinicians to coordinate their patient’s care seamlessly.

Jane Rollings, Hospice Palliative Care Service Manager, says the decision to adopt Cortex was made after a thorough assessment of potential solutions. “The Cortex solution was assessed as best fit, especially in light of its wide usage across Te Whatu Ora Waitaha and positive clinician feedback. Implementation of Cortex will enable our multi-disciplinary hospice team to create and manage a collaborative and comprehensive care record online.”

Sense Medical Clinical Lead, Dr. Chris Rumball, says the utilisation of Cortex in the community is a new phase in the platform’s evolution. “We’re really excited to be providing Nurse Maude with a toolkit that will enable their entire hospice team to rapidly move from a legacy paper-based care model to a fully digital, mobile first modern scalable clinician and patient-centric platform”.

Cortex’s highly customisable clinical workflow engine, with its unique clinician-empowered design, iterate and deploy capability provides Nurse Maude Hospice with a platform to begin their digital transition – all while also becoming part of the wider growing Aotearoa Cortex community.

“The Nurse Maude Hospice team are excited about moving to a new way of working that supports our existing patient and whānau-centred model of care, which our hospice is known for” Jane Rollings says.

Cortex is currently used across the Waitaha Christchurch Campus, Hawkes Bay Hospital and Australis Medical and is currently rolling out at Burwood Hospital with a deployment to West Coast Hospital now also in-flight. Across Te Whatu Ora, more than 6000 clinicians a month use Cortex as a mission-critical application for providing care across more than 50 distinct clinical departments ranging from General Surgery to Paediatric Oncology.

Further information about Cortex is available here.

Founded in 2010, Sense Medical is a New Zealand based team of experienced clinicians, designers and developers. Sense Medical transforms how healthcare professionals create, access and communicate clinical information. We focus on improving patient care and safety by providing secure tools designed to ease and amplify clinicians’ work.

© Scoop Media

