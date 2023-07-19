Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tobacco Harm Reduction Consumer Group Supports Letter From Leading Health Experts To Australian MPs

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 12:46 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA

Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA), expresses strong support for the letter addressed to Australian Members of Parliament (MPs) by Colin Mendelsohn and 45 other leading health experts – including leading researchers from New Zealand.

The letter, which can be found at colinmendelsohn.com.au/anacad2, highlights the importance of evidence-based policies and the need to prioritize harm reduction strategies in tobacco control.

CAPHRA believes that the exclusion of the consumer voice has contributed to misinformation and disinformation surrounding tobacco harm reduction.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates is dedicated to representing the rights of adult consumers in Asia Pacific and aims to disrupt public health narratives that hinder harm reduction efforts and deny individuals the right to choose safer alternatives.

Nancy Loucas, the Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, has been actively involved in advocating for tobacco harm reduction. She recently presented a white paper titled "Disrupting Public Health: THR Evidence Review before COP10" at the fifth Asia Harm Reduction Forum.

CAPHRA urges Australian MPs to consider the expertise and recommendations put forth by Dr Colin Mendelsohn and the 45 health experts. The organization believes that evidence-based policies and harm reduction strategies are essential in addressing the complex challenges of tobacco control.

