Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Massey University’s Likely Closure Of Bachelor Of Speech And Language Therapy Programme

Friday, 21 July 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: NZ Speech-language Therapists' Association

Looking for a speech-language therapist? Good luck with that!

Speech-language therapists are the next health workforce ‘cab off the rank’ to be struck by growing staff shortages, a problem compounded by the likely closure of Massey University’s Bachelor of Speech and Language Therapy programme.

Massey is one of only three universities in New Zealand offering a specific speech-language therapy degree entry programme.

The course trains, on average, 25 speech-language therapists annually, making it a valuable contributor to workforce development.

The university announced recently it may have to close the programme due to financial pressure.

Executive director of the NZ Speech-language Therapists’ Association, Siobhan Molloy, says the possible closure will heap further pressure on an already struggling speech-therapy workforce.

“We are 10 per cent down now on staff across the profession. This will only make things worse.”

Molloy says New Zealand has a tiny speech-language workforce anyway compared to other countries.

New Zealand has almost two-thirds fewer speech-language therapists than the USA on a per-head-of-population basis and less than half that of Australia.

The Kiwi workforce comprises just 20 speech-language therapists for every 100,000 head of the population.

“Our workforce is scrambling now, just like other health professions,” Molloy said.

“And cutting home-grown training places when demand for speech-language therapy services is so high – and climbing quickly - is very difficult to understand.”

The Association has written to the Health Minister urging her to do more to support allied health workforces.

It also plans conversations with Massey to explore options for maintaining the threatened training programme.

“Doctors and nurses may be the most visible sectors under pressure, but that doesn’t mean many other health professions aren’t under just as much, if not more, strain,” Molloy said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Speech-language Therapists' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Deserved Cancellations

Hosting sporting events has always been a government’s formula to distract their seducible subjects. It’s the secular version of smells and bells, the warbling of the church choir turned into flesh and performance. Horrendous expenses can be written off in the name of improving society’s spiritual being. More


Otago Regional Council: The Hitchhiker Otago Doesn’t Want To Pick Up - Freshwater Gold Clams

ORC is asking recreational water users to be vigilant after the discovery of a new aquatic pest species. Discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May this year, Corbicula fluminea poses a new threat to waterways, native freshwater species, & infrastructure. More


Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More

Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 