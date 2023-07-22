Aotearoa’s First Lantern Ceremony To Illuminate The Fight Against Blood Cancer

Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC) is launching an inaugural lantern ceremony to raise critical funds for research to support New Zealanders impacted by blood cancer – Light The Night.

The event holds special significance as July marks the 10th anniversary of the University of Auckland’s Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Research Unit (LBCRU), which has been at the forefront of innovative cancer research developing highly-personalised treatments and hope for the approximately 21,000 Kiwis living with blood cancer.

Every day, eight children and adults in New Zealand are diagnosed with a blood cancer such as leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma, MPNs or elated blood condition. Blood cancers collectively represent the third most common form of cancer in New Zealand. Leukaemia is the most frequently diagnosed childhood cancer, while lymphoma is one the most prevalent among young people aged 15 to 23 years old.

These illnesses can strike anyone, at any age, without warning, and often require immediate and prolonged treatment that can significantly impact patients’ lives, their families, friends and their income.

According to Peter Fergusson, CEO at Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand, the inaugural Light The Night ceremony seeks to raise critical funding to support research into blood cancer, improve our understanding of the health conditions and develop innovative new treatments.

“As the only dedicated funder of haematology research in New Zealand, Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand has donated nearly $5 million to develop better medical treatments and ultimately for a cure for blood cancers and related conditions.

“Light The Night brings New Zealanders together through the power of light, hope and connection to create a sense of understanding and generosity towards people impacted by blood cancer and ultimately raise money to support critical research and innovation,” said Fergusson.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, New Zealanders have been encouraged to register online and invite friends, family and colleagues to sponsor them in their efforts to raise funds for blood cancer research. After raising $100 or more, LBC sent each participant a lantern in one of three colours: gold, representing those who are no longer with us; white, showing support for all those affected by cancer; and teal, symbolising one’s personal journey with cancer.

On Saturday 22 July at 6pm, Light The Night will kick off with a free online event aiming to bring hope to individuals battling blood cancer through a combination of inspiring videos and an interactive live stream hosted by prominent New Zealand business figure and blood cancer survivor, David Downs.

Money raised will support innovative research at the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Research Unit (LBCRU) at the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month.

LBCRU is focused on identifying blood cancers’ molecular markers to allow more targeted medical care, avoid aggressive treatments when they are not necessary, and pave the way to new therapies for blood cancer and blood conditions, said Professor Stefan Bohlander, Co-director of LBCRU.

“Our researchers are working towards a highly personalised approach to blood cancer treatment through finding specific genetic mutations in a patient’s blood cancer. We developed a gene panel for testing blood cancer cells of patients diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), which enables clinicians at the Auckland City Hospital to test 110 genes relevant to blood cancer out of a total of 22,000 human genes. This is significant progress over four years, where in 2019 blood cancer patients had only 3 genes routinely tested. Since 2019 we have tested more than 600 samples from blood cancer patients.

“These findings have played a pivotal role in shaping treatment approaches, with clinicians changing their strategies in approximately 20% of cases (more than 100 patients). Importantly, this approach sometimes avoids the need for a stem cell transplant which puts 15-20% of patients at risk of dying in the first year from complications,” said Stefan Bohlander.

Find out how you can participate in Light The Night: www.lightthenight.org.nz

