Remembering Tongan Paediatric Specialist, Dr Toakase Fakakovikaetau, And Her Life Of Service

Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:46 am
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association Group

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Toakase Fakakovikaetau, a pioneering paediatric specialist who dedicated her life to serving Tonga and the Pacific region. Dr Fakakovikaetau's efforts to ensure the best health outcomes for children and their families, especially in the area of rheumatic heart disease and paediatric oncology, will be remembered as part of her legacy of service.

PMA Chief Executive, Mrs Debbie Sorensen, expresses her heartfelt condolences to Dr Fakakovikaetau's family, friends and colleagues.

"Her absence is a tremendous loss to not only the medical sector in Tonga and the Pacific region, but to her community that she so tirelessly served. As a Life Member of PMA, we acknowledge her dedication to child health and the lifelong impact that she has made in the world of paediatrics, both in Tonga and in the Pacific.
"At a personal level, she was also an amazing friend, colleague and a courageous leader. Our prayers are with her family during this time."

Dr Fakakovikaetau began her career in 1988 at Vaiola Hospital, Tongatapu as a paediatric registrar, setting in motion a 35-year journey in paediatric health. Two decades later, she established the "MAFU SAI" program which aimed to improve morbidity and decrease complications for children with rheumatic heart disease around the country. This program initiated the partnership with Open Heart International to provide open heart surgery for our children in Tonga, leading her to receive the 2008 Heart Hero Award from ProCor, a global network that promotes cardiovascular health in developing countries and is funded by the Lown Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

Dr Veisinia Matoto, PMA's Clinical Director for the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS) and President of the Tonga Medical Association (TMA), shares her own reflections.

"She was an amazing person with an exceptional work ethic, high standards and a huge heart of service. I am truly grateful for her mentorship and invaluable friendship, and especially acknowledge her as a long-standing member of TMA where she served as President from 2007 to 2009.

"Our thoughts, love and prayers go out to her husband, Dr Amanaki Fakakovikaetau, their three children, grandchildren and wider family."

