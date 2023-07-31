Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Call For Volunteers Following Nursing Strike Notice

Monday, 31 July 2023, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay is calling for volunteers to help support Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa hospitals during an upcoming nurses strike.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) has formally advised Te Whatu Ora its members intend to undertake strike action for 24 hours from 7am Wednesday 9 August to 7am Thursday 10 August 2023.

This strike action means a full withdrawal of labour by nurses, midwifes and healthcare assistants covered by the NZNO Multi Employment Collective Agreement (MECA).

Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay Chief Nursing Officer, Karyn Bousfield-Black, said contingency planning was well underway, including discussions with NZNO to ensure essential services and patient safety was maintained.

“This strike action affects all places where Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay provides health care or hospital care services,” said Mrs Bousfield-Black.

“We respect the right of NZNO members to take industrial action and our focus will remain on keeping our communities safe.

“As part of this, we welcome volunteer support into non-clinical roles to help keep wards functioning, as well as any volunteer support by registered nurses within the community who still hold a current practising certificate.

“We have been fortunate in the past to have many volunteers come forward offering their support. All volunteers will undergo health and safety as well as privacy training in advance of the strike.

“Families and whānau of inpatients can also choose to stay on wards for longer during strike periods and will be provided more information closer to the time.”

Mrs Bousfield-Black said more detail would come regarding the expected impacts across its hospital and health services once details had been finalised with the NZNO.

People who can provide support during the nurses strike on Wednesday 9 August can email volunteers2023@hbdhb.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 