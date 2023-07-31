Call For Volunteers Following Nursing Strike Notice

Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay is calling for volunteers to help support Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa hospitals during an upcoming nurses strike.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) has formally advised Te Whatu Ora its members intend to undertake strike action for 24 hours from 7am Wednesday 9 August to 7am Thursday 10 August 2023.

This strike action means a full withdrawal of labour by nurses, midwifes and healthcare assistants covered by the NZNO Multi Employment Collective Agreement (MECA).

Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay Chief Nursing Officer, Karyn Bousfield-Black, said contingency planning was well underway, including discussions with NZNO to ensure essential services and patient safety was maintained.

“This strike action affects all places where Te Whatu Ora in Hawke’s Bay provides health care or hospital care services,” said Mrs Bousfield-Black.

“We respect the right of NZNO members to take industrial action and our focus will remain on keeping our communities safe.

“As part of this, we welcome volunteer support into non-clinical roles to help keep wards functioning, as well as any volunteer support by registered nurses within the community who still hold a current practising certificate.

“We have been fortunate in the past to have many volunteers come forward offering their support. All volunteers will undergo health and safety as well as privacy training in advance of the strike.

“Families and whānau of inpatients can also choose to stay on wards for longer during strike periods and will be provided more information closer to the time.”

Mrs Bousfield-Black said more detail would come regarding the expected impacts across its hospital and health services once details had been finalised with the NZNO.

People who can provide support during the nurses strike on Wednesday 9 August can email volunteers2023@hbdhb.govt.nz.

