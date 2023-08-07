Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vape-Free Kids NZ Responds To Tobacco Industry-Sponsored Call To ‘Save The Corner Dairy’

Monday, 7 August 2023, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Vape Free Kids

Vape-Free Kids NZ (VFK NZ) says today's revelation that Big Tobacco is quietly coordinating and funding a campaign seeking to repeal the Smokefree 2025 Act, is further evidence of the tobacco industry scrambling for a last foothold in New Zealand.

VFK NZ spokesperson Anna Stewart says, “I don’t think anyone is surprised, but to call such a campaign ’grass roots’ where it aims to preserve the right to retail tobacco products, reprehensible. Especially considering that cigarettes kill 50 percent of customers when used as intended.”

“They have seen a window to leverage any financial challenge dairy owners might face as a last-ditch effort to maintain their own viability, but have spectacularly failed to read the room.”

While VFK acknowledges that dairies might need to adjust their business model if they are reliant on tobacco sales, it should never be suggested that this industry is more important to Kiwis than preventing the harm caused by tobacco and nicotine products, especially to children.

“We’ve seen Big Tobacco anticipate these changes and pivot into the vaping market for ‘replacement smokers’ by targeting their marketing towards young people. We now have a whole generation of rangatahi addicted to vaping, who likely would never have taken up smoking cigarettes to begin with. When does it end?”

“We believe dairies were forewarned about the sinking-lid changes and have been given time to explore alternative product options. The government has positioned Speciality Vape Retailers (SVRs) as being able to give advice to customers around switching to vape products, however we would be very concerned if this was to be extended to dairies, simply because of how accessible these are to children,” says Stewart.

On Wednesday 16 August, VFK NZ will be presenting over 12,000 petition signatures to parliament to call for regulatory changes to protect tamariki from the harm of nicotine addiction.

The event will commence on the front lawn at 1pm and Dr Tracey McLellan, Chair of the Health Select Committee, will receive the petition.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vape Free Kids on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 