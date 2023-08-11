Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac Proposes Widening Access To A Brain Cancer Treatment To Help Reduce The Impact Of A Discontinuation

Friday, 11 August 2023, 9:06 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac is proposing to widen access to temozolomide, an oral anti-cancer treatment, for people with a type of brain cancer called glioma. This comes as lomustine, the current treatment option for people with low grade or relapsed/recurrent gliomas is being discontinued.

“Since the supplier of lomustine told us that it is stopping production of its product, branded as CeeNU, we have been working to find alternative options as we’re aware there would be a high unmet health need for the people affected,” says Pharmac’s Director Pharmaceuticals, Geraldine MacGibbon.

“While we haven’t been able to secure an alternative supply of lomustine, we have received clinical advice from our Cancer Treatments Advisory Committee that temozolomide, another oral anti-cancer medicine, would be an appropriate treatment for people with glioma, given the discontinuation.”

CeeNU is the only brand of lomustine with Medsafe approval in New Zealand. With current usage, stock is expected to be depleted by mid-2024.

“Historically, lomustine has been funded without any restrictions but our expert advisors have told us that it is only used to treat people with gliomas. We want to hear from the sector and people using this medicine so we can be aware of any other uses of lomustine, and options to manage and support its discontinuation.”

The consultation proposes that from 1 January 2024 use of available lomustine is limited to only people who are already receiving this treatment, in order to ensure availability until their course is complete.

Each year around 70 people receive treatment with lomustine, of which around 5% are Māori.

“The medicine we’re consulting on widening access to, temozolomide, has been funded for some time for other types of cancer, but for people with gliomas it is only currently funded for newly diagnosed high grade gliomas. We are now proposing that funded access is widened to include people with low grade or relapsed/recurrent gliomas.”

“We are pleased to have a potential plan in place to cover the discontinuation of lomustine. We acknowledge this may not address the full health need arising from this situation, so we welcome feedback on other potential options,” says Ms MacGibbon.

Ms MacGibbon would like to reassure the communities affected by this change that Pharmac will be working with healthcare practitioners and community groups to reduce the impact of the lomustine discontinuation and will share more information as it is available.

View the consultation document.
 

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 