HealthNow Doubles Down On Mission To Make Healthcare More Accessible To More Kiwis

With a line of sight of 100,000 users, HealthNow has made a strategic decision to increase its focus on the company’s Employer Aid and Health Saver products as New Zealanders continue to battle cost of living challenges.

The HealthNow platform was started with one simple aim in mind: increasing the affordability of healthcare, with the belief that timely access to healthcare improves health outcomes drastically.

The company took a multichannel approach to achieving this, providing end users with ‘Buy Now; Pay Later’ (BNPL) functionality; Health Saver as a mechanism of saving monthly towards future health expenses and the ability for employers to contribute to their employees health via Employer Aid.

A jump in users triggers refined focus

“With a line of sight of 100,000 employees using the platform via employer contributions in the next 12 months, it’s become crystal clear which products have resonated with employees and individuals across the country. We have seen a significant increase in engagement and reception from employers wanting to participate in their employees’ healthcare; and consumers are increasingly aware of the need to plan ahead as they face constraints in their household budgets. To us, this represents exciting progress but has also triggered a careful look at where we concentrate most of our effort,” explains Steven Zinsli, Ceo and Founder of HealthNow.

In a bid to ensure it’s applying resources to the areas that will generate the most impact for end users and ultimately have the most impact on the affordability of healthcare, HealthNow.

has made a decision to double down on the products which are in alignment with this outcome.

Scaling impact

“With the belief that impact requires rigorous focus, we’re significantly increasing resource allocation to our Employer Aid and Health Saver features; and will retire our BNPL business. Although this has been a challenging decision to make, it is the right one and will reduce out of pocket exposure for people in need of healthcare. As a company, doing so will also enable us to focus our outreach efforts on employers of all sizes across the country and concentrate on further developing our Employer Aid and Health Wallet features,” adds Steven.

Additional product functionality

Over the coming months, HealthNow is expected to launch across a range of large employers both locally and globally in addition to releasing its much anticipated HealthNow card later this year.

“Success for HealthNow is a more affordable and accessible healthcare system. We’re encouraged by the number of companies using HealthNow to simplify their employees’ health and wellbeing benefits by removing administration, improving utility and providing a new level of autonomy to staff. Building a multi-feature platform over the course of the last 18 months has been an exciting journey and we’re committed to continuing to ensure better health outcomes; supported by the right products,” concludes Steven.

About HealthNow

HealthNow is a New Zealand based fintech company focused on increasing the accessibility of healthcare on a global scale. By building bespoke payment technology, HealthNow provides employers and end users the ability to contribute funds into a digital Health Wallet which is subsequently able to be used by a HealthNow card at health and wellbeing providers.

