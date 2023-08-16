Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

HealthNow Doubles Down On Mission To Make Healthcare More Accessible To More Kiwis

Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: HealthNow

With a line of sight of 100,000 users, HealthNow has made a strategic decision to increase its focus on the company’s Employer Aid and Health Saver products as New Zealanders continue to battle cost of living challenges.

The HealthNow platform was started with one simple aim in mind: increasing the affordability of healthcare, with the belief that timely access to healthcare improves health outcomes drastically.

The company took a multichannel approach to achieving this, providing end users with ‘Buy Now; Pay Later’ (BNPL) functionality; Health Saver as a mechanism of saving monthly towards future health expenses and the ability for employers to contribute to their employees health via Employer Aid.

A jump in users triggers refined focus

“With a line of sight of 100,000 employees using the platform via employer contributions in the next 12 months, it’s become crystal clear which products have resonated with employees and individuals across the country. We have seen a significant increase in engagement and reception from employers wanting to participate in their employees’ healthcare; and consumers are increasingly aware of the need to plan ahead as they face constraints in their household budgets. To us, this represents exciting progress but has also triggered a careful look at where we concentrate most of our effort,” explains Steven Zinsli, Ceo and Founder of HealthNow.

In a bid to ensure it’s applying resources to the areas that will generate the most impact for end users and ultimately have the most impact on the affordability of healthcare, HealthNow.

has made a decision to double down on the products which are in alignment with this outcome.

Scaling impact

“With the belief that impact requires rigorous focus, we’re significantly increasing resource allocation to our Employer Aid and Health Saver features; and will retire our BNPL business. Although this has been a challenging decision to make, it is the right one and will reduce out of pocket exposure for people in need of healthcare. As a company, doing so will also enable us to focus our outreach efforts on employers of all sizes across the country and concentrate on further developing our Employer Aid and Health Wallet features,” adds Steven.

Additional product functionality

Over the coming months, HealthNow is expected to launch across a range of large employers both locally and globally in addition to releasing its much anticipated HealthNow card later this year.

“Success for HealthNow is a more affordable and accessible healthcare system. We’re encouraged by the number of companies using HealthNow to simplify their employees’ health and wellbeing benefits by removing administration, improving utility and providing a new level of autonomy to staff. Building a multi-feature platform over the course of the last 18 months has been an exciting journey and we’re committed to continuing to ensure better health outcomes; supported by the right products,” concludes Steven.

About HealthNow

HealthNow is a New Zealand based fintech company focused on increasing the accessibility of healthcare on a global scale. By building bespoke payment technology, HealthNow provides employers and end users the ability to contribute funds into a digital Health Wallet which is subsequently able to be used by a HealthNow card at health and wellbeing providers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from HealthNow on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 