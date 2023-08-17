Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa Supports Calls To Reduce Vape Product Availability

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa

The Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa (ATA), a national network of public health experts, endorses Vape-Free Kids NZ’s petition calling on Parliament to develop policies that will protect tamariki from the harms of vaping. The petition was presented to Dr Tracey McLellan, Chair of the Health Select Committee and MP for Banks Peninsula on the front lawn at Parliament Grounds on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. The event aims to highlight tamariki and rangatahi’s right to be protected from products designed to attract and addict them.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has shown extraordinary leadership and reduced smoking prevalence among young people to low levels. We need to see the same commitment to reducing vaping prevalence, which threatens the wellbeing of our rangatahi,” ATA Chairperson Martin Witt says.

Currently vaping products are available in around 1,000 specialist R18 stores but limited flavours remain on sale in approximately 6,000 dairies, supermarkets, and fuel stations - all readily accessible by young people.

ATA member and Manager of Takiri mai te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Service Catherine Manning says that as a community we have a responsibility to protect our future leaders.

“The #HASHTAGS a rangatahi group from Wainuiomata have pleaded in previous Health Select Committee hearings for tamariki and rangatahi to be protected so they do not inherit the addiction of nicotine that tobacco products have imposed on past generations, and we need to listen to these young people, who are our future leaders,” Manning says.

“There are currently far more vape retail outlets in our community than was ever the case for tobacco retail outlets and there seems to be no limit on the number of vape retail outlets able to set up business in our communities,” she says.

“This situation is normalising vape products and creating wider access for tamariki and rangatahi, resulting in them being harmed at alarming rates,” Manning says.

ATA member Professor Janet Hoek, who co-directs the ASPIRE Aotearoa Centre at the University of Otago, is calling for the Government to implement a comprehensive plan to combat youth vaping drawing on the same principles that saw dramatic reductions in youth smoking, including reducing the appeal, availability, and addictiveness of vaping products.

ATA feels encouraged that the Government has signalled its plans to act and suggests future policy ban all disposable vapes, end the sale of vaping products by generic retailers, apply proximity limits retrospectively and introduce density limits, including a sinking lid policy.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 