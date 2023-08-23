Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Get Wiggy To Support Kiwi Kids With Cancer This September

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Child Cancer Foundation

On Wednesday 13 September, thousands of Kiwis are supporting tamariki with cancer and their families by taking part in Wig Wednesday, a nationwide fundraiser for Child Cancer Foundation – will you join them?

Every week in New Zealand, more than three kids are diagnosed with cancer. The treatment these children undergo often means they need to brave the world with no hair.

Wig Wednesday is a fun day where people can support these kids by wearing a wig, styling a funky hairdo or shaving their head while raising money for Child Cancer Foundation.

“So far, we have had hundreds of incredible Kiwi schools, workplaces and community groups sign up to get wiggy all over the country,” says Child Cancer Foundation’s Chief Executive, Monica Briggs.

“We are so grateful for their dedication to raising money for these whānau during what has been a difficult year for many Kiwis.”

The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and the cost-of-living crisis has not only caused an increased need for the Foundation’s support services throughout 2023, but it has also affected their ability to raise vital funds to provide these services.

“We have seen families of all backgrounds pushed into severe stress and hardship this year as a result of their child’s cancer diagnosis,” says Monica.

“This is where New Zealanders’ generosity becomes a real lifeline for these families. Together, we can ensure they are supported through one of the toughest times in their lives.”

Child Cancer Foundation needs to raise over $200,000 in urgent funds this Wig Wednesday to provide emotional, financial and practical support to tamariki with cancer and their whānau.

They don’t receive any direct government funding, so they rely on the generosity of incredible Kiwis to help these families through the toughest time of their lives.

“Every dollar raised for Wig Wednesday makes a difference,” says Monica.

“Please help us raise vital funds and awareness by wearing a wig this September 13th or making a donation tohelp Kiwi families impacted by childhood cancer.”

