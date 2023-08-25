Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Empowering Communities To Control Alcohol In Their Neighbourhoods

Friday, 25 August 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Healthwatch

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill is one small step away from becoming law with the passing of its third reading in Parliament yesterday under urgency.

Alcohol Healthwatch Acting Executive Director Rebecca Williams says it was a huge relief to see the Bill progress.

"It has been a long time coming and another hard fought battle. We, alongside our community and sector stakeholders, commend the Government for ensuring the Bill’s safe passage through Parliament."

Williams says that removing the appeal provisions of Local Alcohol Policies is central to the changes. This along with the other changes will help to level the playing field for decision-making on alcohol in local communities.

"Currently the law is not delivering on its aim to minimise alcohol-related harm, or its intent to give communities a greater say on when and where alcohol can be sold in their community. Instead, those with vested interests and deep pockets have been using the appeal provisions in the current legislation to stymie attempts by local councils to respond to community requests for better controls on the sale and promotion of alcohol in their neighbourhoods."

Williams says that communities who are attempting to reduce the burden of alcohol-related harm are grossly disadvantaged by the current legal framework. The changes will go a long way towards finding a better balance.

While these law changes are welcomed, Williams says there is still some way to go. "Our sector is united in the importance of achieving further law changes, including embedding Te Tiriti o Waitangi into alcohol legislation, realising alcohol advertising-free environments, and reducing the affordability of alcohol."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Alcohol Healthwatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Stagecraft: Kate Atkinson's Abandonment

Kate Atkinson's Abandonment is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that the past isn’t as far away as we think. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 