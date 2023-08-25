Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Medicines NZ Publishes 2022 Transfer Of Value Reports, Reinforcing Commitment To Transparency

Friday, 25 August 2023, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Medicines New Zealand

Medicines New Zealand, is pleased to announce the release of the 2022 Transfer of Value reports. These reports provide a transparent overview of the financial interactions between biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to transparency.

“This information is the second set of annual reports that the companies have compiled and published to support the transparency initiative and its goals. This is what the joint project between industry and healthcare practitioners was designed to deliver,” said Dr Graeme Jarvis, CEO of Medicines New Zealand.

By disclosing the financial relationships and interactions between biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals, these reports aim to enhance transparency and promote ethical standards within the industry.

"Public reporting of payments made by the biopharmaceutical industry to healthcare professionals is the right thing to do from a transparency perspective. This commitment allows patients and the public to gain insight into the nature of these interactions and have confidence in the ethical standards and patient-centric approach of healthcare professionals in New Zealand."

The 2022 Transfer of Value reports offer a clear overview of the financial interactions between Medicines New Zealand member companies and healthcare professionals. These interactions include sponsorships for healthcare providers to attend medical education events and conferences. These sponsorships ultimately benefit patient care and contribute to the continuous improvement of healthcare practices by supporting healthcare providers in staying up to date with the latest clinical and scientific advancements.

Medicines New Zealand encourages all interested parties to access the Transfer of Value reports from its member companies. The reports provide a valuable resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of the financial relationships that drive advancements in patient care.

