Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

September Is World Alzheimers Month

Monday, 28 August 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: Alzheimers New Zealand

Alzheimers NZ has several initiatives planned to celebrate World Alzheimers Month this coming September. The campaign, under the umbrella of Alzheimer’s Disease International, has the theme of never too early, never too late with a focus on risk reduction.

  • On September 1, Alzheimers NZ will launch their new online module called Living with Dementia. This complements the existing module, Caring for the Carers.
     
  • Alzheimers NZ and Dementia NZ will release the findings of a funding case that by then will have been presented to Government. The case is to expand the services to align with the Dementia Mate Wareware Action Plan and Pae Ora, and to start to address the significant unmet need in the community and equity issues, and to do that in a way that is nationally consistent and fair. 
     
  • A series of radio ads are running throughout the month to raise awareness of dementia mate wareware, address the stigma issue and encourage people to reach out for help. 
     
  • The Dental Journal is publishing an editorial focused on the link between dental hygiene and dementia mate wareware prevalence.
     
  • Alzheimers NZ is running a social media campaign during the month highlighting what people can do in terms of lifestyle to reduce their chances of developing dementia mate wareware.
     
  • The AM Show will run a piece (date TBC) on Educational Dementia Immersive Experience (EDIE). EDIE is a virtual reality programme that replicates what a person with dementia mate wareware ‘sees’ and experiences. The AM Show will screen this ‘view’ on air so viewers can see this aspect of what it’s like to live with dementia mate wareware. 
     
  • We’ll share a podcast with University of Auckland’s Dr Brigid Ryan with a focus on her research in Young Onset Dementia.
  • World Alzheimers Day – Thursday 21 September

On Thursday 21 September, Alzheimers NZ is hosting its one day event Repositioning Dementia: Let’s get real. This is a hybrid in-person and online event. It will be held in person at the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch. Media are invited to attend. Contact Daniel Paul (021) 400-993. 
 

  •  
  • On the same day, MPs from Labour (Tracey McLellan), National (Matt Doocey), Greens (Ricardo March), Act (Toni Severin), and TOP (Raf Manji), will participate in Alzheimers NZ’s pre-election political panel discussion, during which each Party will present their policies on managing Aotearoa New Zealand’s rapidly growing incidence of dementia mate wareware. This is a hybrid event at the Repositioning Dementia conference. The panel discussion will run from 3.45pm-4.45pm on Thursday 21 September. 
     
  • Also on September 21, Alzheimer’s Disease International will release its 2023 World Alzheimer Report and associated news release. Alzheimers NZ will release this for Aotearoa New Zealand. 
     
  • Alzheimers NZ will publicly share this year’s Alzheimers NZ Fellow in the week commencing September 25 (following the announcement at Repositioning Dementia: Let’s get real). 
     

Lastly, on Thursday 21 September, TVNZ’s Breakfast programme will run a piece on dementia mate wareware, including an interview with Alzheimers NZ Chief Executive Catherine Hall.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Alzheimers New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 