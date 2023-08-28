September Is World Alzheimers Month

Alzheimers NZ has several initiatives planned to celebrate World Alzheimers Month this coming September. The campaign, under the umbrella of Alzheimer’s Disease International, has the theme of never too early, never too late with a focus on risk reduction.

On September 1, Alzheimers NZ will launch their new online module called Living with Dementia. This complements the existing module, Caring for the Carers.



Alzheimers NZ and Dementia NZ will release the findings of a funding case that by then will have been presented to Government. The case is to expand the services to align with the Dementia Mate Wareware Action Plan and Pae Ora, and to start to address the significant unmet need in the community and equity issues, and to do that in a way that is nationally consistent and fair.



A series of radio ads are running throughout the month to raise awareness of dementia mate wareware, address the stigma issue and encourage people to reach out for help.



The Dental Journal is publishing an editorial focused on the link between dental hygiene and dementia mate wareware prevalence.



Alzheimers NZ is running a social media campaign during the month highlighting what people can do in terms of lifestyle to reduce their chances of developing dementia mate wareware.



The AM Show will run a piece (date TBC) on Educational Dementia Immersive Experience (EDIE). EDIE is a virtual reality programme that replicates what a person with dementia mate wareware ‘sees’ and experiences. The AM Show will screen this ‘view’ on air so viewers can see this aspect of what it’s like to live with dementia mate wareware.



We’ll share a podcast with University of Auckland’s Dr Brigid Ryan with a focus on her research in Young Onset Dementia.

World Alzheimers Day – Thursday 21 September

On Thursday 21 September, Alzheimers NZ is hosting its one day event Repositioning Dementia: Let’s get real. This is a hybrid in-person and online event. It will be held in person at the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch. Media are invited to attend. Contact Daniel Paul (021) 400-993.





On the same day, MPs from Labour (Tracey McLellan), National (Matt Doocey), Greens (Ricardo March), Act (Toni Severin), and TOP (Raf Manji), will participate in Alzheimers NZ’s pre-election political panel discussion, during which each Party will present their policies on managing Aotearoa New Zealand’s rapidly growing incidence of dementia mate wareware. This is a hybrid event at the Repositioning Dementia conference. The panel discussion will run from 3.45pm-4.45pm on Thursday 21 September.



Also on September 21, Alzheimer’s Disease International will release its 2023 World Alzheimer Report and associated news release. Alzheimers NZ will release this for Aotearoa New Zealand.



Alzheimers NZ will publicly share this year’s Alzheimers NZ Fellow in the week commencing September 25 (following the announcement at Repositioning Dementia: Let’s get real).



Lastly, on Thursday 21 September, TVNZ’s Breakfast programme will run a piece on dementia mate wareware, including an interview with Alzheimers NZ Chief Executive Catherine Hall.

© Scoop Media

