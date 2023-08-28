September Is World Alzheimers Month
Alzheimers NZ has several initiatives planned to celebrate World Alzheimers Month this coming September. The campaign, under the umbrella of Alzheimer’s Disease International, has the theme of never too early, never too late with a focus on risk reduction.
- On
September 1, Alzheimers NZ will launch their new online
module called Living with Dementia. This complements the
existing module, Caring for the
Carers.
- Alzheimers NZ and Dementia NZ will
release the findings of a funding case that by then will
have been presented to Government. The case is to expand the
services to align with the Dementia
Mate Wareware Action Plan and Pae Ora, and to start to
address the significant unmet need in the community and
equity issues, and to do that in a way that is nationally
consistent and fair.
- A series of
radio ads are running throughout the month to raise
awareness of dementia mate wareware, address the stigma
issue and encourage people to reach out for
help.
- The Dental Journal is
publishing an editorial focused on the link between dental
hygiene and dementia mate wareware
prevalence.
- Alzheimers NZ is running a
social media campaign during the month highlighting what
people can do in terms of lifestyle to reduce their chances
of developing dementia mate wareware.
- The
AM Show will run a piece (date TBC) on Educational
Dementia Immersive Experience (EDIE). EDIE is a virtual
reality programme that replicates what a person with
dementia mate wareware ‘sees’ and experiences. The AM
Show will screen this ‘view’ on air so viewers can see
this aspect of what it’s like to live with dementia mate
wareware.
- We’ll share a podcast with University of Auckland’s Dr Brigid Ryan with a focus on her research in Young Onset Dementia.
- World Alzheimers Day – Thursday 21 September
On Thursday 21 September,
Alzheimers NZ is hosting its one day event Repositioning
Dementia: Let’s get real. This is a hybrid in-person
and online event. It will be held in person at the Chateau
on the Park in Christchurch. Media are invited to attend.
Contact Daniel Paul (021)
400-993.
-
- On the
same day, MPs from Labour (Tracey McLellan), National (Matt
Doocey), Greens (Ricardo March), Act (Toni Severin), and TOP
(Raf Manji), will participate in Alzheimers NZ’s
pre-election political panel discussion, during which each
Party will present their policies on managing Aotearoa New
Zealand’s rapidly growing incidence of dementia mate
wareware. This is a hybrid event at the Repositioning
Dementia conference. The panel discussion will run from
3.45pm-4.45pm on Thursday 21
September.
- Also on September 21, Alzheimer’s Disease
International will release its 2023 World Alzheimer
Report and associated news release. Alzheimers NZ will
release this for Aotearoa New
Zealand.
- Alzheimers NZ will publicly
share this year’s Alzheimers
NZ Fellow in the week commencing September 25 (following
the announcement at Repositioning Dementia: Let’s get
real).
Lastly, on Thursday 21 September, TVNZ’s Breakfast programme will run a piece on dementia mate wareware, including an interview with Alzheimers NZ Chief Executive Catherine Hall.