Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vaping Hospitalisations Revealed For The First Time

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

Official Information Act data confirms that vaping has resulted in no primary hospital admissions, despite tens of thousands vaping for at least a decade.

“We’re speaking out because vaping has become a punching bag where the more outrageous the claim, the greater the coverage it seems to get,” says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group Inc.

“So, we asked Te Whatu Ora Health NZ the most obvious question - how many Kiwis have been hospitalised due to vaping? That answer is none.

“No one has been admitted to hospital where vaping was the primary diagnosis, ever since New Zealand adopted a code in 2019. Those claiming ‘it’s killing our babies’ cannot be more wrong.

“In 2023, an Otago University-led study said vaping was just as harmful as legal kava is. Both were given 4 harm points versus cannabis at 32 harm points, cigarettes at 49, meth at 71 and alcohol, higher still.

“Vaping may not be harmless but if it is just as harmful as kava, which, incidentally, Australia also bans and vaping has put no one into hospital here, we must ask whatever happened to evidence-based policy making?

“Emotion-based kneejerk policy making could reverse everything.

“While there’s no primary use of the vaping code in admissions here, it has been used in secondary diagnosis. Where vaping didn’t cause the hospitalisation, but it was noted as potentially impacting treatment.

“From July 2022 to May 2023 there was no secondary use of the vaping code. None. In all of 2022, the code was used just four times and arguably reflects the vaping regulations that came into law in August 2021.

“In 2021, secondary use of the vaping happened 35 times. Okay, a mere fraction out of one million hospital admissions, but vaping was only regulated in August of that year. In 2020, there were 14 secondary uses of the code but the Act itself was only changed in August 2020.

“In 2023 it’s a double zero for primary and secondary diagnosis while the number of ex-smoking vapers has vastly increased. This is the ’why’ smoking has dropped and ‘why’ vaping has shot up.

“As no one has been hospitalised from vaping and even secondary use of the code declined to zero, it should also show we’ve got something right.

“Yes, vapes contain nicotine but nicotine is no more harmful than caffeine from a cup of coffee. Yes, we need to stop youth vaping but begins and ends with the families who provide the lion’s share of access to them.

"We also ask how much supply has come from the 96,000 plus retail burglaries, thefts and robberies last year? A 44% jump on 2021 and with 43,000 retail offences already in the first five months of 2023.

“Contrast this with how highly law-abiding dairies, service stations and supermarkets are as sellers. It is this compliance and contact with smokers, which has contributed to record falls in smoking. Cigarettes were a retail product so ending smoking needs the same retail approach,” Mr Kaushal said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dairy and Business Owners Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 