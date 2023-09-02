A Good Day For Teeth

Today’s announcement by the Labour Party of free dental for under-30s, alongside the Green Party’s already announced policy of free dental for all, means we are making real progress on oral health, says ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton.

"The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists - Toi Mata Hauora has been advocating for a more universal approach to dental services for a long time," says Dalton. "This shows our politicians are listening and gives everyone interested in dental a real choice at the upcoming election."

More than two-fifths of New Zealanders have unmet dental need. In the last decade New Zealand saw a 31 per cent increase in hospitalisations due to dental ill health.

"Cost is clearly the key barrier preventing people from getting to a dentist early," says Dalton. "When we surveyed people last year, 72 per cent had delayed going to the dentist because of cost. We’re starting to get serious about tackling that."

"On the other side of the equation it’s financially prudent for the country as a whole. New Zealand Dental Association research in 2019, using Treasury’s cost-benefit analysis tools, found a return of $1.60 on every dollar spent on better dental care. Imagine if that if you could get that on a term deposit at the bank."

