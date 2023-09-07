Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Action On Rheumatic Fever

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: College of Public Health Medicine

With increasing cases of Rheumatic Fever, we need to take urgent action to eliminate Rheumatic Fever” says Sir Collin Tukuitonga, President of the New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine (NZCPHM).

“We welcome Te Whatu Ora’s Rheumatic Fever Roadmap 2023-2028, but if we want to eliminate Rheumatic Fever, we need to address those wider social issues that impact on people’s health. For example, providing people with better homes that are dry and warm, addressing overcrowding in housing and acknowledging the inequities that exist in Aotearoa New Zealand” said Sir Collin.

“Most OECD countries have largely eliminated rheumatic fever. Aotearoa New Zealand can achieve the same outcome. It is not acceptable that Pacific and Māori kids are living with Rheumatic Fever in 2023” says Sir Collin.

Rheumatic fever is a serious but preventable illness. Rheumatic fever, if left untreated, can led to rheumatic heart disease, requiring hospitalisation.

“It is a life-impacting disease, but it can be treated effectively - if detected earlier enough” said Sir Collin. “In high-risk communities it is important that anyone with a sore throat, who has possibly been exposed to Rheumatic Fever, seeks medical advice”.

Sir Collin described some of the actions that can reduce Rheumatic Fever, and ultimately eliminate it:

  • Ensure people have better access to primary care so Rheumatic Fever can be detected earlier.
  • Conduct ongoing monitoring of the disease, including developing a national Rheumatic Fever Registrar, so we can track it more effectively.
  • Invest in developing an effective vaccination.

“The NZCPHM also wants more work done to develop effective prevention programmes. This disease mainly affects Māori and Pacific children, and their communities must lead the health promotion and prevention activities to eliminate this infectious disease” said Sir Collin.

The NZCPHM recently published a

policy statement

highlighting a range of strategies to eliminate rheumatic fever in Aotearoa New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from College of Public Health Medicine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 