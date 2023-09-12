Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dental Association Welcomes National’s Targeting Better Health Outcomes

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) welcomes the National party’s concept of reintroducing health targets to improve timely access to hospital dental services for New Zealanders.

"Of the five targets announced, two have the potential to considerably ease the pain being felt by Kiwis who are waiting for dental assessments and surgeries in the hospital setting," says NZDA president Amanda Johnston.

"Shorter wait times for first specialist assessments and surgeries would make a real difference for thousands of kiwis languishing on unacceptably long wait lists," says Johnston.

"First visits to hospital dental units are a first specialist assessment, just as they are for any other medical and surgical specialties," she says.

"However, for reasons that make little sense, dental has historically been treated differently and it is unclear from the announcement whether dental would be afforded the same status and priority as other specialist medical and surgical services."

"For children, and adults with disabilities or complex medical issues, access to hospital dental services relies on hospital dental units being sufficiently resourced," says Johnston.

"For some time, our hospital dental teams have been experiencing inadequate access to operating theatres and workforce shortages, in the same way as other hospital surgical specialties."

"These issues, along with many others, have driven senior hospital dentists to join other senior doctors in going on strike this month," she says.

"We hope National is paying attention to the issues and if elected, will improve resourcing of our hospital dental units so that dentists can deliver the care needed by a growing number of Kiwis," says Johnston.

"Of course, the number of people requiring hospital level care would be reduced significantly by improved access and affordability of community based dental services for children and adults."

"To date, only Labour, Greens, TOP and Tē Pati Māori have offered policy that would seek to address the shortfall in access to community dental care to assist in preventing problems before they reach our hospital dental teams."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 