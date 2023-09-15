Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Midwives’ Pay Equity Offer Reached

Friday, 15 September 2023, 8:03 pm
Press Release: Minister of Health

Around 1,700 Te Whatu Ora employed midwives and maternity care assistants will soon vote on a proposed pay equity settlement agreed by Te Whatu Ora, the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (MERAS) and New Zealand Nurses Association (NZNO), Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

“Addressing historical pay inequities for our midwives is a key priority for this Government, and I am extremely pleased this proposed settlement has been agreed with the unions,” said Ayesha Verrall.

“Paying our midwives to reflect the vital and valued care they provide to our communities is long overdue, and I’m delighted that an agreement to settle the claim is ready to take out for approval.”

If the proposed settlement is accepted, it will mean a significant pay rise from April 2022 for the Te Whatu Ora midwifery workforce. The salary for a graduate midwife would increase to $76,235, while the top rate for a Core Midwife would be $100,862, and for Senior Midwives the rates would range from $106,810 to $153,060.

The proposed settlement also includes a further lump sum payment of up to $15,000.

“This proposed settlement agreement for midwives comes soon after the recent settlement of the Te Whatu Ora nursing pay equity claim. These are significant milestones in the government’s ongoing work to address pay inequity. We have made historic progress and are incredibly proud to have done so.

“I want to acknowledge Te Whatu Ora, MERAS, and NZNO for reaching this proposed settlement, and their commitment to recognising our hard-working and skilled midwifery workforce,” said Ayesha Verrall.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Minister of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 