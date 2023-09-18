Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Health Checks On The Backburner As Cost-of-living Hits Hard

Monday, 18 September 2023, 1:43 pm
Press Release: SpecSavers

As the country’s cost-of-living crisis continues, Kiwis across Aotearoa are feeling the pressure and are being forced to put off important health checks.

Findings have revealed that more than a third of Kiwis (38%) have delayed or cancelled a health check due to increasing financial pressure, leaving themselves at greater risk of developing conditions that could be silently progressing and increasing the long-term health impacts.

While it may not come as a surprise that things like socialising and holidaying are less of a priority for many (more than 65% of respondents), the new research from Specsavers suggests that health check-ups, such as hearing and eye tests, have also dropped to the bottom of the list.

In fact, forty-three percent of those surveyed revealed they had been alerted to a condition with their eyes or ears with 61% of those failing to have a follow up test. Similarly, of those who said they had been impacted by their hearing and eyesight at work or in social situations (40%), 1 in 3 were yet to have a follow up test, admitting this was directly due to the financial pressures of the rising cost of living.

Revelations like these are leaving healthcare professionals concerned for the long-term health of Kiwi’s if they continue to put health care on the back burner.

Specsavers Optometrist Andrew Yu says, “We understand the increase in financial pressure facing many Kiwis, but we also know the importance of regular health checks and you simply cannot put a price on your health.”

“Waiting for problems with your eyes and ears to just go away, can be extremely costly to your overall health.

Specsavers Optometrist Andrew Yu says, “Regular eye tests are essential for picking up on eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, or macular degeneration that can be characterised by a lack of symptoms. If left untreated, these can lead to severe complications and even vision loss which is a much more irreversible cost.”

Specsavers Senior Audiologist Kathryn Launchbury says, “Like vision, hearing can deteriorate over time if left untreated, and can lead to mental health issues and the feeling of isolation from family and friends. We encourage anyone who is experiencing changes in their hearing to speak to one of our Audiology Professionals.”

Specsavers offers free 15-minute hearing checks as part of its Audiology services. If further testing is required, a fee may apply. Specsavers offer free eye health checks to New Zealanders under the age of 16.

Those on a lower-income and with government issued Community Services Cards can also access a range of subsidised services and products through Specsavers. Those signed up with Southern Cross Health insurance are eligible for half price eye-tests, and AA Members can access eye-tests for free every two years.

Survey Results

  • 94% of New Zealanders feel some or immense pressure from the rising cost of living.
  • 43% had been alerted to a condition with their eyes or ears, 61% had failed to have a follow up the test.
  • 65% of New Zealanders are making basic lifestyle adjustments like reducing spending on socialising, dining out and takeaways.
  • Kiwis who are prioritising their health, only 9% ranked an audiologist check-up in their top 2 in contrast to 40% who ranked an optometrist in their top 2, with dentist and doctor taking the top spots for most.

