Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GP Who Delayed Advising Man Of Prostate Cancer Results Breaches Code

Monday, 18 September 2023, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

The Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner has found a GP breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for his delays in advising the results of a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test to his patient. The man, who is also the GP’s relative, went on to develop prostate cancer.

Deborah James found the GP breached Right 4(1) of the Code. This concerns the right to services provided with reasonable care and skill. She said the GP did not take appropriate action following receipt of the man’s abnormal test result and his management of the results was not consistent with Ministry of Health guidelines.

Ms James found that the GP breached Right 6(1); the right to information that a reasonable person would expect to receive in those circumstances for failing to inform the man of the abnormal test within a reasonable time.

The complaint relates to events beginning in 2017 when the man undertook routine screening blood tests, the results of which indicated raised PSA levels. He was not told of this by his GP, nor was he referred for further investigation. The man has a family history of prostate cancer.

The man visited his GP several times over the next three years for ongoing symptoms however the GP did not advise him of his PSA result at any time during these visits. In 2020, a repeat PSA test was taken and the man was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Ms James was also critical of the GP treating a relative (the man), and of his use of administrative aids when dealing with patient test results. She recommended the GP undertake self-learning on the importance of sharing test results, audit current policies at his practice to ensure they are appropriate in light of her findings and reflect on how treating a relative may have affected his care.

Ms James has recommended that the GP provide a written apology to the man and recommended the Medical Council of New Zealand consider a review of the GP’s competence.

The GP has put in place several changes to his practice following this report including:

- Implementing a prostate screening policy to achieve the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners standard

- Attending teaching by a urologist to improve his knowledge and practice

- Improving his patient recall administration processes

- Undertaking a learning module on a prostate cancer testing decision support tool

- Implementing a patient portal so patients can see their results and other information.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


Auckland: ArtWeek Returns With Vitality

Auckland will be blooming with creativity this Spring when ArtWeek in the City returns with a vibrant programme of over fifty pop up exhibitions, galleries, installations, free art walks, artist talks, workshops, and more from 6-15 October 2023. More

Circa: The Importance Of Being Earnest

In an age consumed by appearances, this rendition of the classic, effervescent, and subversive comedy offers a mischievous glimpse into our present-day obsession with identity and the masks we wear. Oscar Wilde's quintessential work invites audiences to indulge in his scintillating wit and razor-sharp observations on human hypocrisy. More


RNZ: Kim Hill Leaving Her Saturday Morning Show

Hill joined RNZ in 1985 and has presented the much loved show since 2002. “It is time for a change for me. I look forward to having a break. You can’t do Wordle more than once a day, so I’ll have to find something to do, won’t I?” she said. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 