Puna Pūtea Are Now Open For Applications

Friday, 22 September 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: Mental Health Foundation

The Nōku te Ao programme, in collaboration with the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand is proud to announce the Puna Pūtea or Social Action Grants are now open for applications.

Grants of between $10,000 and $40,000 are available to fund mental health advocacy projects that challenge stereotypes about, and discrimination towards, people with mental distress or illness.

“Almost half of New Zealanders will experience mental distress or illness in their lifetime. Mental distress discrimination can affect people’s access to employment, housing, healthcare or insurance, prevent people’s recovery and even discourage them from seeking support when they most need it,” says Nōku te Ao programme manager Shaquille Graham.

The Puna Pūtea are available to community, marae, hapū, iwi, and groups or individuals wanting to challenge mental distress discrimination and create real change.

“Although we’ve made great strides in tackling mental distress discrimination over the years, ending it requires long-term action and commitment. These grants give people and communities the resourcing to create meaningful projects that will help end mental distress discrimination and make Aotearoa a more inclusive place for everyone,” MHF Chief Executive Shaun Robinson says.

Training programmes, wānanga, talanoa sessions/workshops, social media campaigns, creative installations, and performances are just a few examples of projects the puna pūtea can fund.

To find out more about the grants and the application criteria visit the Mental Health Foundation website: https://mentalhealth.org.nz/social-action-grants/key-information-and-criteria

To see what projects were funded in 2022 visit: https://mentalhealth.org.nz/social-action-grants/2022-round

To apply visit: https://mentalhealth.org.nz/social-action-grants/apply-now

