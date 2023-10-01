Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Extraordinary Gift to Local Iwi Will Improve Māori Access to Health “Reforms in Action”

Sunday, 1 October 2023, 8:33 am
Press Release: Sparks Consulting

This Sunday at Pounamanui (Houmaitawhiti) Marae hundreds will gather with Ngāti Pikiao as it officially receives an extraordinary gift, the Ōwhata Medical Centre from mainstream not-for-profit primary health organisation, Pinnacle.

“This is the first time a GP practice has ever been gifted in Te Arawa and a PHO is visibly seen to apply kotahitanga with iwi,” said Mapihi Raharuhi, Chair of Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Pikiao Trust.

“We wish to acknowledge Pinnacle for having the foresight and marvellous generosity to demonstrate what true Treaty partnership looks like both in word and deed.”

The sum of the parts will be greater than the individual components as Ngāti Pikiao brings together two practices – Ngāti Pikiao Health Services and Ōwhata Medical Centre.

“Through our relationship with Ngāti Pikiao we have been having ongoing dialogue around how we can better serve the community, and over time that kōrero led us to the decision to gift the practice to Ngāti Pikiao who also have their own GP service, to create a single scaled health response,” said Justin Butcher, CE of Pinnacle.

The Te Arawa Iwi Māori Partnership Board, Te Taura Ora O Waiariki, wholeheartedly supports more mana motuhake initiatives happening in the region.

“This arrangement empowers iwi and enables the health sector to boost accessibility to quality services for Māori and address historic inequities,” said Dr Grace Malcolm, Chair of the Te Arawa Iwi Māori Partnership Board and GP for Ngāti Pikiao Health Services under the umbrella of Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Pikiao.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Board view the change as a win-win for iwi, Māori, and the general population within Te Arawa.

“This is momentous. It’s a real-life working example of an Iwi driven solution to ensure that our whānau have access to comprehensive high quality healthcare services,” she said.

Negotiations crafting the MOU underpinning the deal took nine months. Parties explored how to achieve the best health outcomes for whānau alongside maintaining tino rangatiratanga.

The Rūnanga now takes over the operation of the clinic which included migrating to different IT systems and a significant HR component boosting the Māori health workforce on-site.

“It’s no coincidence we’re having our pōwhiri at Houmaitawhiti, named after the father of the Captain of the Te Arawa waka,” said Pare Merito, General Manager of Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Pikiao Trust.

Invited guests to the celebration include Dr John Armstrong, the former owner of Owhata Medical Centre who is well known to the people of Ngāti Pikiao and whom Merito considers a “generational doctor”.

The pōwhiri will be from 10am to 11.30am at 68-74 Whangamoa Drive, Okere Falls Rotorua.

Ahead of the general election on 14 October Te Arawa Iwi Māori Partnership Board plan to hold an online debate inviting all political candidates in the region to share whakaaro on how they’ll address health and wellbeing issues and accessibility for Māori.

Background:

Pinnacle through PHCL, its practice management arm, has owned the practice now for more than five years.

It’s no secret that over the past couple of years it has struggled to maintain a permanent presence at the centre as the workforce crisis has continued to make recruitment of all health professionals incredibly difficult.

Through PHCL relationship with Ngāti Pikiao it has been having ongoing dialogue around how it can better serve the community, and over time that kōrero led the PHCL to the decision to gift the practice to Ngāti Pikiao who also has itsrown GP service, to create a single scaled health response.

This will further enable Ngāti Pikiao and Te Arawa to support their own hauora aspirations around their own people.

It doesn’t mean Pinnacle is walking away, it’s still their PHO, it’ll continue working and supporting them alongside this process for the journey ahead.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sparks Consulting on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 