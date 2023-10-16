Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ANZCA Pilots New Perioperative Medicine Diploma At New Zealand Hospitals

Monday, 16 October 2023, 10:54 am
Press Release: ANZCA

Two of New Zealand’s largest hospitals are pilot sites for a new Diploma of Perioperative Medicine, led by the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA).

The qualification allows specialist doctors such as anaesthetists, surgeons, physicians, intensivists and general practitioners to further their skills and knowledge in perioperative medicine.

Perioperative medicine focuses on coordinated care before, during and after surgery from a team of healthcare professionals working together to improve patient experience and recovery, reduce postoperative issues, decrease time spent in hospital and minimise readmissions.

Nine hospitals across Australia and New Zealand are pilot sites for the new diploma, including Auckland City Hospital and Christchurch Hospital.

The diploma is made up of six units of study, delivered in a hybrid model of online learning, workshops and clinical experience. The clinical component is a point of difference which makes the ANZCA diploma unique among other perioperative medicine qualifications.

Additional hospitals will be recruited to host the diploma when it is rolled out in full from February next year.

Auckland-based Dr Vanessa Beavis, Immediate ANZCA Past President and Perioperative Medicine Steering Committee Co-Chair, says having an operation under anaesthesia is extremely safe but collectively, complications after surgery present the greatest risk to patients.

“New Zealand and Australia are two of the safest places in the world to have an operation under anaesthesia. The chances of dying due to complications during surgery are extremely low, but complications after surgery are collectively the third-leading cause of death in the developed world.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The older and sicker you are, the more chance there is of things going wrong. The perioperative care approach ensures you’re ready for surgery in the first place, and have the best chance of a good recovery after your operation.”

Collaboration is key to perioperative care, Dr Beavis says.

“The Diploma of Perioperative Medicine aims to teach already qualified specialists to improve results for patients by taking an integrated, planned and personalised approach from the start of the surgery pathway, until recovery.

"Collaboration is critical. Healthcare professionals already work together at different points along a patient’s journey to ensure the best possible outcome, no one specialty group can do it alone, and we can do this better.

“Importantly, the patient is central to this process, and shares the decision-making about their care.”
 

Perioperative medicine is being celebrated as part of this year’s National Anaesthesia Day, being held on Monday 16 October.

The day is promoted by ANZCA and marks the first time ether anaesthetic was demonstrated in Boston, Massachusetts, almost 180 years ago.

This year’s theme is ‘Anaesthetists – caring for our sickest patients before, during and after surgery’.

Hospitals and private anaesthesia practices will be marking the occasion by displaying posters and other information on perioperative medicine.

Dr Beavis says National Anaesthesia Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the importance and impact of anaesthesia.

“It’s one of the greatest discoveries of modern medicine and many of today’s operations, especially for the very young, very old or very ill, would not be possible without it.”

ANZCA is one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest specialist medical colleges, and the region’s foremost authority on anaesthesia, pain medicine, and perioperative medicine.

The college is responsible for the training, examination and specialist accreditation of anaesthetists and pain medicine specialists and for the standards of clinical practice in Australia and New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ANZCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 