GJ Gardner Continues Support Of Respiratory Community

Monday, 30 October 2023, 6:40 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation

New Zealand’s most trusted home builder G.J. Gardner is continuing its ongoing support of Kiwis living with respiratory conditions.

The company has re-signed as the only Platinum partner of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation programme.

Thanks to the generosity of G.J. Gardner, the Foundation can once again host the Respiratory Achievers' Awards - an event celebrating the achievements of a group of outstanding individuals living with respiratory conditions.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says: "We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of G.J. Gardner, allowing us to celebrate the achievements of truly inspirational New Zealanders."

"The G.J. Gardner team shares the Foundation’s vision of wanting all New Zealanders to live in warm, healthy homes.

"This commitment is evident through the unwavering support the company has provided to the Foundation during their two-year partnership."

Long-term partnerships with like-minded companies, like G.J. Gardner, are essential to the Foundation, Ms Harding says.

"We receive no Government funding, so we are reliant on the generosity of individuals and business who understand the value of good respiratory health and are committed to making a difference in this area."

G.J. Gardner Homes General Manager Olly Sundstrum says they are dedicated to finding ways to improve the lives of the 700,000 Kiwis, and their families, living with a respiratory disease.

"We care immensely about the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, and welcome the opportunity to partner with the Foundation to help us fulfil our mission of improving the lives of Kiwis living with respiratory conditions.

"We are very proud to support the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation and the important work that they do."

G.J. Gardner is the first and only Platinum partner of the Foundation.

The New Zealand Respiratory Achievers' Awards will be hosted on Thursday 23 May 2024.

