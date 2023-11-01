Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ipsos Strengthens Its Position In The Public Sector By Acquiring CBG Health Research In New Zealand

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: Ipsos

 

Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces the acquisition of CBG Health Research Ltd (CBG) from Reach Aotearoa, a major provider of research, surveying and telehealth services in New Zealand.


Adding to Ipsos’ existing strength in public sector research, CBG’s large scale population surveys provide critical evidence to public sector clients, notably on key topics such as education, public health, transport and social issues. Through its online and offline capabilities, CBG has developed long-term government relationships and recurring contracts.


Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, commented: “Research to help improve public policy is one of Ipsos’ core strengths. This acquisition is part of our ambition to grow in public sector research across our global footprint. It adds to our strength in New Zealand, making us one of the largest players in the market there.”


Carin Hercock, Country Manager of Ipsos in New Zealand, added: “We are excited to bring together the gold standard operations of CBG with Ipsos best in class research and evaluation frameworks, as well as building on the combined strength of our talented people. We extend a warm welcome to the CBG’s team and clients to Ipsos.”


Neil Tee, General Manager of CBG Health Research Ltd, added: “We are thrilled to become part of Ipsos. Our shared commitment to quality, innovation and integrity signals exciting opportunities for our people and clients.”

