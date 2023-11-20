Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Record Numbers To Start Specialist GP Training In 2024

Monday, 20 November 2023, 10:08 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

In January 2024, 239 medical graduates will start their three-year training programme to become specialist general practitioners through The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, "This is the highest intake we’ve ever had. It is a testament to the joint efforts from the College, Te Whatu Ora and other organisations who have worked tirelessly to highlight the rewarding nature of our role and increase awareness about the essential mahi we do to improve health outcomes."

Past intake numbers to the General Practice Education Programme (GPEP) have sat at around 190 registrars. The 2024 intake is a welcomed 25 percent increase.

Andrew Slater, Chief People Officer at Te Whatu Ora says, "This is a fantastic step towards our target of 300 GPEP registrars by 2026. GPs are such an essential part of how we ensure exceptional primary care for our communities, so we are thrilled to see this level of interest in GP training.

"This is the largest intake in New Zealand’s history of GPEP registrars and is an illustration of the commitment and investment Te Whatu Ora has to the primary care workforce. Our focus will be on working collaboratively with the College and practices to support GPEP registrars as they go through the training."

Dr Murton says, "With 90 percent of medical conditions being treated in general practice, it is critical that we have enough specialist GPs right around the motu."

More GPs mean shorter wait times for appointments, less reliance on after hours and urgent care services, and eases the workload pressures so GPs can spend more time with those patients who need it.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The path to becoming a GP takes between 11-14 years so it is crucial we keep up the momentum so we can build a well-resourced workforce for the 4.9 million New Zealanders who are enrolled with a general practice.

"We look forward to welcoming our newest registrars in January and showing them why they made the best decision by choosing general practice," says Dr Murton.

The path to becoming a GP

  • Six years as a medical student
  • Two years (at least) postgraduate medical experience
  • Three-year general practice education programme run by The Royal New Zealand College of GPs
  • Fellowship assessment
  • Continued professional development and vocational training to annually renew a practicing certificate.

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 