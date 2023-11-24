ProCare Announces Winners Of 2023 Quality Awards

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, announced the winners of its 2023 Quality Awards at its Annual General Meeting last night. These awards recognise the excellence and quality of care that general practice teams provide to improve the health and wellbeing of their patients. This is achieved through providing quality care and introducing new innovations to engage with patients.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “It has been another very busy year in healthcare with a number of challenges, from measles cases, workforce shortages, to nurse pay parity negotiations. The fact that our practices were able to achieve such positive results for their patients on top of various challenges is absolutely incredible.

“We know how hard it’s been to get patients into practices post-pandemic, so it was fantastic to celebrate the wonderful work of the general practice teams last night at our AGM,” she continues.

Taking out the Overall Practice Winner Award for the overall best performer for total population and high needs across the Outcomes Quality Framework indicators, was Stonefields Medical Centre.

The winner of the ‘Our Picture of Health Outcomes’ Large Practice was Mairangi Medical Centre for the second year in a row, Medium Practice winner was Stonefields Medical Centre and Small Practice winner was Assist Healthcare.

These awards looked for the practices that achieved ‘best’ care for its overall and high needs patients based on clinical data across the following indicators:

Immunisations (8 months & 2-year-olds)

Cervical screening

Smoking brief advice

Cardiovascular disease risk assessment of the newly eligible cohort

Good/acceptable blood glucose levels (HbA1c glycaemic control < or equal to 64 mmol/mol)

Blood pressure control

Management of micro/macroalbuminuria

Primary & secondary cardiovascular disease prevention.

Gabrielle Lord, General Manager of Practice and Clinical Services and Nursing Director at ProCare’s says: “We have 172 practices across Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau and this is about celebrating the achievements, the leadership and the extraordinary efforts general practices teams have undertaken to manage the health of their patients. General practices not only deal with acute illnesses as well as chronic long-term conditions, but they also must deal with the day-to-day wellbeing needs of their patients.

“Congratulations to the winners, the runners up, but also to every single one of our general practice teams who do the amazing mahi day-in and day-out to improve the health of their population. We are delighted to recognise you all for everything you do,” she concludes.

All awards were for the period 1 July 2022 - 30 June 2023. The full list of winners is made available below and was announced at ProCare’s AGM.

ProCare Quality Award Winners – 2023

Our Picture of Health Indicator Award (Overall best performer for total population and high needs across the Outcomes Quality Framework indicators)

· Overall Practice winner: Stonefields Medical Centre

· Large Practice winner (8,000+ patients): Mairangi Medical Centre

Runner up : Otara Family & Christian Health Centre and Mangere Health Centre

: Otara Family & Christian Health Centre and Mangere Health Centre Highly commended: Greenwood Medical Centre

· Medium Practice winner (3,001-7,999 patients): Stonefields Medical Centre

Runner up : Ellerslie Medical Centre

: Ellerslie Medical Centre Highly commended: Panmure Medical Centre, Kumeu Village Medical Centre, Hillsborough Medical Centre and Swanson Medical Centre

· Small Practice winner (3,000 or fewer patients): Assist Healthcare

Runner up : Dr Upsdell Surgery

: Dr Upsdell Surgery Highly commended: Eden Epsom Medical Centre

Ataria Marsden Māori Equity Award (The best performing practice across the OPOH indicators for Māori population. To be eligible practices would need to have 500+ Māori patients)

Winner : Panmure Medical Centre Runner Up : Mt Wellington Family Health Centre Highly Commended : Swanson Medical Centre

: Panmure Medical Centre

Dr Sam Fuimaono Pacific Equity Award (The best performing practice across the OPOH indicators for Pacific population in practices with 500+ Pacific patients)

Winner : Panmure Medical Centre (second year in a row) Runner Up : Albahadly Medical Ltd Highly Commended : Mt Wellington Family Health Centre and Lynnmall Medical Centre

: Panmure Medical Centre (second year in a row)

Patient Satisfaction – Patient Experience Survey (PES) Award (This award used patient survey scores from the National PES. Successful practices had the highest average final score. A minimum of 1.5% of a practice population had to have participated in the survey to be eligible)

Best Practice : Kumeu Village Medical Centre Runner Up : Kingsland Family Health Highly commended: Holistic Options Ltd and Assist Healthcare

: Kumeu Village Medical Centre

