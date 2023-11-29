Advance Build Prefab Homes Collaborates With Starship Foundation And Northland Rescue Helicopters To Bolster Support

In a significant move towards community well-being, Advance Build Prefab Homes is pleased to announce its partnership with the Starship Foundation, a staunch supporter of the renowned Starship Children's Hospital, and its silver sponsorship of Northland Rescue Helicopters (NEST). These partnerships underscore Advance Build's unwavering commitment to enhancing community welfare and providing critical support to healthcare services.

Starship Foundation Partnership

Delving into the collaboration with the Starship Foundation Advance Build expresses enthusiasm about supporting the Starship Children's Hospital. "Our commitment goes beyond just being a partner; we aim to actively contribute to the well-being and future of Kiwi children," say Advance Build. The funds from Advance Build will play a crucial role in ensuring that children in New Zealand have access to world-class healthcare, ultimately making a profound impact on the lives of children.

This collaboration signifies Advance Build's dedication to actively supporting initiatives that play a pivotal role in delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community, aligning with the ongoing success of Starship Children's Hospital.

Silver Sponsorship of Northland Rescue Helicopters (NEST)

In addition to the Starship Foundation partnership, Advance Build also announces its silver sponsorship with Northland Rescue Helicopters (NEST), a charitable trust providing emergency rescue helicopter services in Northland.

Expressing honour in being a silver sponsor, Advance Build emphasises NEST's vital role in emergency services for Northland since 1988. "Their commitment to saving lives resonates with our values of community support and well-being," said Advance Build. NEST relies on the support of local sponsors, individuals, and businesses to sustain their critical services, having served over 25,000 passengers to date.

Motivation for Sponsorships

Advance Build's decision to partner with the Starship Foundation and sponsor Northland Rescue Helicopters stems from a shared commitment to community well-being. Advance Build highlights, "Our motivation for these sponsorships is deeply rooted in the desire to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families, contributing to the health, safety, and well-being of communities."

Impact and Future Initiatives

The impact of these partnerships goes beyond financial contributions, with Advance Build anticipating positive outcomes in the communities served by both the Starship Foundation and NEST. Future initiatives will focus on amplifying this impact and supporting these organisations in their noble endeavours.

Excited about the potential positive outcomes, Advance Build states, "Our goal is to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Community Engagement and Involvement

Advance Build urges active community participation in supporting these initiatives. Whether through volunteering, fundraising, or spreading awareness, Advance Build encourages everyone to join in supporting these organisations and making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with the Starship Foundation and NEST, Advance Build remains steadfast in its mission of corporate social responsibility. The company pledges ongoing support for initiatives that uplift and strengthen communities.

https://advancebuild.co.nz/

