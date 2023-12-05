Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Open Letter: Disestablishment Of Te Aka Whai Ora

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: NZ College of Public Health Medicine

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine has released an Open Letter to Minister Sean Reti regarding the disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora.

A copy of the Open Letter is attached.

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine is the professional body representing the medical specialty of public health medicine in Aotearoa New Zealand. Public Health Medicine is the branch of medicine concerned with the assessment of population health and health care needs, the development of policy and strategy, health promotion, the control and prevention of disease, and the organisation of services. For information about our mahi, members or purpose visit our website www.nzcphm.org.nz

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2312/202312_NZCPHM_Letter_re_Te_Aka_Whai_Ora.pdf

