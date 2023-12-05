Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Opportunities Abound For New Health Minister

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Council Of Medical Colleges

Incoming Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti has the opportunity to resolve long standing issues in New Zealand’s health system, from workforce challenges to persistent health inequalities, to banning harmful Direct To Consumer Advertising of Prescription Medicines, says the Council of Medical Colleges in New Zealand (CMC).

CMC Chair Dr Samantha Murton said the whole medical profession encourages the new Minister to seize the opportunities in front of the new government to improve health outcomes for Māori and increase our supply of home-grown doctors.

There are four strategic priorities for CMC. These are: bringing about the Pae Ora; a healthy, culturally safe, well-trained workforce; collaboration with other organisations; and advocacy. The coalition agreements have an impact on these areas of focus.

“The Council of Medical Colleges believe our health workforce in New Zealand should reflect the population we serve. We want to see a robust, well-trained culturally safe health workforce that meets the needs of our patients and whānau in Aotearoa New Zealand," Dr Murton said. 
 

“We welcome efforts to increase the number of home-grown health practitioners, look after and retain our hard-working health workforce, and supplement our homegrown workforce with well-inducted and well-supported international recruits."

The percentage of both Māori and Pasifika health workers does not reflect their percentage in the population. Medical Council Data shows that Māori Doctors make up less than five percent of those who currently hold a practising certificate, and Pasifika doctors make up around two percent. Statistics New Zealand data shows that Māori make up 17 percent of our population, and those of Pasifika descent make up 9.1 percent.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Council of Medical Colleges supports efforts by initiatives like MAPAS and the Otago University Mirror on Society Policy to equitably represent Māori and Pasifika medical students and trainees to ensure we have a health workforce as diverse as the communities we serve," Dr Murton said.

“We expect that any effort put into increasing the medical workforce will focus on growing our own – and we support initiatives to increase medical student numbers."

The Council of Medical Colleges are committed to bringing about Pae Ora (healthy futures) and equitable health outcomes for Māori, by aligning with Te Tiriti o Waitangi and partnering with major stakeholders in Māori health.

We acknowledge racism as a social determinant of health, and advocate for institutional racism and bias within health system structures to be eliminated.

We are concerned that the Governments plan to abolish the Māori Health Authority | Te Aka Whai Ora, will reduce the focus on tackling these issues. CMC want to work constructively with the Government to ensure that progress toward achieving equity in the health system is not lost during their reforms.

There is widespread concern in the medical profession about the Government’s plan to repeal the Smoke Free Environments Act and Regulated Products Act.

“This issue is simple: smoking kills. Nicotine is highly addictive. Medical practitioners witness first-hand the preventable death and disease caused by smoked tobacco products; and the inequitable health outcomes that smoked tobacco products contribute to for our Māori and Pasifika communities."

The Council of Medical Colleges expect that any amendments made to Smokefree Legislation will continue to reduce the use, and health impact, of smoked tobacco and nicotine products.

“Medical professionals around the country were heartened when Dr Reti joined calls for a ban on direct to consumer advertising of prescription medicines. With the repeal of the Therapeutic Products Act, it is essential that this stance banning direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines is maintained.

“Banning harmful Direct to Consumer Advertising of Prescription Medicines would save thousands of hours of doctors time and has the potential to significantly reduce the over use of medications.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Council Of Medical Colleges on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 