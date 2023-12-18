Hospice Eastern Bay Of Plenty Bolsters Leadership Team With Appointments

Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty (Hospice EBOP) is proud to announce additions to the leadership and strategic team as the organisation bids farewell to 2023 and prepares for an exciting 2024.

Toni Owen who is familiar with the organisation already as a Board member, will assume the role of Chair, succeeding Jude Wilson, who remains on the board as a Trustee.

Hospice welcomes Bryce Sheedy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will take up the role in January 2024. He has previously worked in various governance and healthcare roles, including serving as a Manager at Alzheimers Eastern Bay of Plenty. Most recently, he has worked as the Operations Manager at local mental health and disability support service Pou Whakaaro.

“Palliative care services do such important work for communities. I have seen and felt firsthand the care provided to families who are cherishing every moment they have together.

“Hospice Waipuna cared for my wife before her passing, and I’m eternally grateful for their attentiveness and support at what was such a difficult time. I am looking forward to the opportunity to support our teams, who are so committed to providing this care for our community every day.”

Bryce loves the Eastern Bay; he remarried here in Whakatāne and looks forward to supporting our community through the mahi hospice delivers.

Dr. Sean Cardinal, an experienced palliative expert who most recently worked in Anchorage Hospices in Alaska, takes on a transitional position of Clinical Advisor. Sean and his wife migrated to New Zealand and chose the Eastern Bay as their home, and Dr Cardinal’s experience will provide greatly for this community.

Rawinia Kamau, our interim General Manager, will be staying on for a short period to assist in the transition, ensuring a seamless handover. She will then continue to support Hospice EBOP, joining the Trustees as a Board member.

“My experience as Interim General Manager has really opened my eyes to the responsibility of Hospice in the Eastern Bay. Remaining on as a Board member provides continuity as we strive to provide the compassionate care the Eastern Bay deserves,” Rawinia adds.

Hospice EBOP is poised for continued growth under the guidance of its new Chief Executive and Chair, and the priority remains a high standard of palliative care for patients in their most vulnerable stage of life and their families supporting them on their final journey.

Incoming Chair Toni Owen is also optimistic about what lies ahead.

"With our outstanding team, including the addition of Bryce and Dr. Cardinal, and the support of the community, we are confident in our ability to reach new milestones in 2024.”

