Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hospice Eastern Bay Of Plenty Bolsters Leadership Team With Appointments

Monday, 18 December 2023, 9:41 am
Press Release: Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty

Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty (Hospice EBOP) is proud to announce additions to the leadership and strategic team as the organisation bids farewell to 2023 and prepares for an exciting 2024.

Toni Owen who is familiar with the organisation already as a Board member, will assume the role of Chair, succeeding Jude Wilson, who remains on the board as a Trustee.

Hospice welcomes Bryce Sheedy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will take up the role in January 2024. He has previously worked in various governance and healthcare roles, including serving as a Manager at Alzheimers Eastern Bay of Plenty. Most recently, he has worked as the Operations Manager at local mental health and disability support service Pou Whakaaro.

“Palliative care services do such important work for communities. I have seen and felt firsthand the care provided to families who are cherishing every moment they have together.

“Hospice Waipuna cared for my wife before her passing, and I’m eternally grateful for their attentiveness and support at what was such a difficult time. I am looking forward to the opportunity to support our teams, who are so committed to providing this care for our community every day.”

Bryce loves the Eastern Bay; he remarried here in Whakatāne and looks forward to supporting our community through the mahi hospice delivers.

Dr. Sean Cardinal, an experienced palliative expert who most recently worked in Anchorage Hospices in Alaska, takes on a transitional position of Clinical Advisor. Sean and his wife migrated to New Zealand and chose the Eastern Bay as their home, and Dr Cardinal’s experience will provide greatly for this community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Rawinia Kamau, our interim General Manager, will be staying on for a short period to assist in the transition, ensuring a seamless handover. She will then continue to support Hospice EBOP, joining the Trustees as a Board member.

“My experience as Interim General Manager has really opened my eyes to the responsibility of Hospice in the Eastern Bay. Remaining on as a Board member provides continuity as we strive to provide the compassionate care the Eastern Bay deserves,” Rawinia adds.

Hospice EBOP is poised for continued growth under the guidance of its new Chief Executive and Chair, and the priority remains a high standard of palliative care for patients in their most vulnerable stage of life and their families supporting them on their final journey.

Incoming Chair Toni Owen is also optimistic about what lies ahead.

"With our outstanding team, including the addition of Bryce and Dr. Cardinal, and the support of the community, we are confident in our ability to reach new milestones in 2024.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 