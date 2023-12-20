Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Data Shows Disability Providers Under Extreme Pressure To Deliver Contracted Support

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Disability Service Network

New data shows disability service providers are struggling to meet demands for their services, and over a third are operating at a loss, meaning there are no guarantees for disabled New Zealanders seeking support.

A December New Zealand Disability Service Network member survey showed:

  • 61% receive requests for support they can’t meet
  • 64% say they will struggle to provide their contracted services at the current rate of funding
  • 33% made a loss in the 22/23 financial year

Alarmingly, over half of providers surveyed said it was extremely or moderately difficult to recruit support workers in 2023.

“This data shows a fundamental imbalance between the demand for services and providers struggling to provide them,” said NZDSN CEO Peter Reynolds. “This is a sector under extreme pressure to provide the support disabled people need.”

“Many disabled New Zealanders can’t access the support needed now because providers simply don’t have the staff or capacity to offer it. If these trends of debt and recruitment challenges continue, we’ll see services being scaled back or worse, with service providers giving up and shutting down.”

NZDSN says these figures show the effect of disability support funding effectively falling behind inflation by 24% over the last ten years, and that urgent action is needed to turn the situation around.

“Our members are dealing with uncertainty of future funding, and no clarity on two Pay Equity claims,” said Peter Reynolds.

“We need a clear plan for providers not just surviving but thriving, and becoming capable of recruiting and retaining workers who are paid fairly for these demanding but vital, rewarding roles. Only then will disabled New Zealanders and their families be reassured they’ll receive the quality support they need and deserve.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Disability Service Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 