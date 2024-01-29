Unique Online Health Support For Te Tai Tokerau

During February, DORA Te Waka Matihiko Hauora, a mobile learning centre, will be touring Te Tai Tokerau helping people join the growing numbers who are benefitting from having online access to their health records. Since November last year, Northlanders can view hospital discharge summaries and clinic letters as well as the records held by their GPs. DORA will be visiting 21 centres in Te Tai Tokerau, promoting the benefits of online access to health information, and supporting people get access or better use their existing access.

36 of the 38 practices in Northland offer an online health portal; the majority offer Manage My Health, but Health 365 and more recently, the Centrik portal are also being used. The trainers on DORA will be able to help with both the Health 365 and Manage My Health platforms.

The Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA) has partnered with Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau, Mahitahi Hauora PHE, Manage My Health and Far North District Libraries to bring DORA to Northland. Visitors to Waitangi on 6 February will have an opportunity to visit DORA and find out about health portals and when the bus is going to be in their community.

Operations Director for the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa, Laurence Zwimpfer, said the main goal for the visit is to ensure that communities in Northland can learn about the benefits of having online access to their health records. Some GPs also enable patients to order repeat prescriptions online as well as book appointments. This helps reduce their workload on administrative tasks, freeing them up to provide more patient care.

“Online health services are available to anyone with a smartphone or tablet and internet connection; the trainers on DORA can also help you find an affordable internet connection if this is a problem. Hundreds of people in Northland already benefit from the low-cost Skinny Jump internet service,” he said.

Dr Di Davis is the Portal Project lead for Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau. She encourages anyone who has questions about accessing their hospital records to visit DORA and get the help they need. “From November 2023, Northland consumers have been able to view their hospital clinic letters and discharge summaries via the Manage My Health portal. Referral notifications are being delivered later this year. We are also working with the other portal providers to ensure the added value of hospital documents is available to all consumers, irrespective of what portal their practice offers,” she said.

People who are interested in getting help with online health services are welcome to visit DORA between 10am and 4pm when DORA is in your area. No booking is needed. Just drop in and our trainers will give you whatever help you need in using your digital devices to connect with online health services.

DORA’s Northland itinerary:

Waitangi Sports Field, Site K16 6 Feb 10am-4pm Moerewa Medical Centre 7 Feb 2pm-4pm Broadway Medical Centre, Kaikohe 8-9 Feb 10am-4pm BOI’s Hospital, Kawakawa 12 Feb 10am-4pm Tōwai Hotel 13 Feb 10am-12pm Ohaeawai Rugby Clubrooms 13 Feb 2pm-4pm Community Hall Carpark, Russell 14 Feb 10am-4pm Broadway Medical Centre, Waipapa 15 Feb 10am-12pm Hiruharama Hou Marae, Te Tii 15 Feb 2pm-4pm KeriMed Doctors Partnership, Kerikeri 16 Feb 10am-4pm Hauora Hokianga, Rawene 19 Feb 10am-4pm i-Site Carpark, Opononi 20 Feb 10am-12pm Hauora Hokianga, Waimamaku 20 Feb 2pm-4pm Community Trust, Pawarenga 21 Feb 10am-12pm Broadwood Clinic, Broadwood 21 Feb 2pm-4pm Panguru township 22 Feb 10am-12pm Kohukohu Community Library 22 Feb 2pm-4pm Ōkaihau Hall 23 Feb 10am-4pm Whangaroa Health Services, Kaeo 26 Feb 10am-4pm Kaitaia Hospital 27-28 Feb 10am-4pm Northland Field Days, Dargaville, Site L12 29 Feb-2 Mar 10am-4pm

